A three-member committee constituted by the Odisha government on Wednesday began its investigation into the alleged circulation of medical postgraduate (PG) examination question paper in the state, officials said. Odisha govt panel begins probe into 'circulation' of medical PG exam question paper

The committee members – officers of the Health and Family Welfare Department including Additional Secretary Bijay Kumar Dash, Special Secretary (Medical Services) Bijay Kumar Mishra and Joint Director of Medical Education and Training Anil Kumar Sahu -- visited Berhampur's MKCG Medical College and Hospital, from where the question paper was alleged to have circulated during exam hours.

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They discussed with the senior professors, including Dean-cum-Principal Hari Krishna Dalai and Superintendent Sudeepa Dash, about the alleged malpractice, the officials said.

The committee tried to ascertain the source of circulation of the question paper by holding discussions with the faculty members and scrutinising CCTV footage, they said.

The committee, which was constituted on July 31, has been asked to submit its report within two weeks.

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The officers did not disclose the contents of the discussion with the medical college authorities.

"The inquiry is on, and we can't say anything at this stage. We will submit our report to the government within the stipulated time," a committee member said on condition of anonymity.

The theory paper of the postgraduate exam for the 2023-26 batch, conducted by Odisha University of Health Sciences (OSUH), began on July 21 and was completed on Wednesday.

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A total 154 students have appeared for the exam in MKCG Medical College and Hospital, officials said.

The question paper of the second exam held on July 27, however, was allegedly circulated on social media shortly after the commencement of the examination. It was alleged that the question paper was circulated from MKCG Medical College and Hospital.

The medical college authorities have constituted a five-member committee, headed by the superintendent, for an internal inquiry.

The college committee has already conducted the inquiry by talking to students and others, sources said.