Teaching beyond textbooks: How AI is reshaping management education

Artificial intelligence, data analytics, and automation are no longer tools that support business operations. These are now the factors that lie at the core of business. Every industry, every sector, and every business relies on machine advancement and automation in this technology-driven economy. Essentially, AI and technology now shape how businesses operate, how economies function, and how careers evolve over time. Education News

In this dynamic business environment, it is essential for business schools to make the shift from conventional management education to learning models built around AI, data analytics, and digital skills. The future demands a new generation of management graduates who are capable of combining their textbook education with innovation, critical thinking, and problem-solving, while having the necessary technological skills to work with AI.

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India’s growing demand for technologically able graduates India prides itself on being one of the fastest-growing economies in the world. The country currently stands at a highly defining moment, as it is seeing a rapid rise in AI adoption, startup ecosystems, fintech innovation, and digitalisation at every level. There has also been a rise in the number of Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in India, which are seeking skilled graduates who are technologically adept.

The EY GCC Pulse Survey 2025 report suggests that 83 per cent GCCs in India are investing in GenAI, mainly for customer service, finance, operations, and cyber security while 58 per cent are investing in Agentic AI. In sync with these changes, a Reuters report found that GCCs are now looking to hire candidates with a mix of technical expertise and adaptability. Another report by Indeed and Nasscom suggests that 32 per cent of employers choose to give equal weightage to AI skills, certificates, and degrees, while a whopping 40 per cent of employers prefer to hire someone with demonstrable AI skills over degrees.

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Moving beyond textbook learning The message is clear. Higher education institutions need to ensure that their graduates know all about digital automation, data analytics, and technologically-led innovation. Traditional classroom education focused on textbook learning and lectures, which is no longer enough. It is time that Indian universities embrace AI. Many have already made the change by introducing courses such as digital marketing, data analytics, and Gen AI into their core programs. Alongside, students must also learn to deal with real-world challenges through live internships, AI simulations, experiential learning, and start up labs.

The role of incubation centres and industry mentorship This is where incubation centres, industry collaborations, and mentorship networks come into play. Incubation centres will allow students to develop prototypes, experiment with ideas, and interact with investors. Industry collaborations will teach students about the reality of markets and teach them about dealing with real-world challenges. Mentorship will help students navigate dynamic business environments and learn how to run a business; all of which will help in fostering entrepreneurship.

With the rapidly changing global economy, it is very important that business graduates are able to work with emerging technologies while being adaptable, entrepreneurial, and decisive. Simply integrating AI into the curriculum, without developing these real-world skills or learning how to use technology in the business world, may not be enough.

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Building ethically responsible leaders of the future These incubation centres, mentorship programs, industry internships, and start up systems, are giving students the opportunity to transform their ideas into viable businesses. However, business schools and education institutions in India must also focus on building ethically responsible leaders. While AI will continue to transform industries around the globe, it is essential that a business graduate understands how this changing technology will impact employment, privacy, and decision-making, which can impact society as a whole. A management graduate must know how to balance technology and innovation with responsibility for better social awareness. This is what will help the future generation of India build businesses, enhance economic growth, and generate employment, while empowering the society as a whole.

In the future, businesses will value creativity, analytical thinking, decision making, problem solving, and leadership more than they will value degrees and certificates. Universities that are able to teach these hands-on skills, integrate AI and technology into their curriculum, while focusing on experiential learning, will be the ones who will build future-ready graduates. It is this learning ecosystem that will foster entrepreneurship while driving growth, innovation, and sustainable development in this new digital world.

(This article is written by Prof. Seema Mahajan, Pro Vice Chancellor, SVKM’s NMIMS University & Director, Pravin Dalal School of Entrepreneurship & Family Business Management)