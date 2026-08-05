The Indian Air Force has released the IAF AFCAT Admit Card 2026. Candidates appearing for the Air Force Common Admission Test can download their hall ticket from the official IAF AFCAT website at afcat.edcil.co.in. IAF AFCAT Admit Card 2026 released at afcat.edcil.co.in, direct link to download here

The official website reads, "CANDIDATES ARE HEREBY INFORMED THAT THE ADMIT CARD FOR THE AFCAT 02/2026 EXAMINATION WILL BE MADE AVAILABLE ON THE APPLICATION PORTAL FROM 11:00 AM ON 05TH AUGUST 2026. CANDIDATES ARE ADVISED TO LOG IN USING THEIR REGISTERED CREDENTIALS AND DOWNLOAD THEIR ADMIT CARD. THEY MUST CAREFULLY VERIFY ALL THE DETAILS MENTIONED ON THE ADMIT CARD AND MAKE THE NECESSARY TRAVEL ARRANGEMENTS ACCORDINGLY."

AFCAT Admit Card 2026 released at afcat.edcil.co.in, here's how to download

The e-Admit Card will be sent to the registered email IDs and can also be downloaded from the website. No Admit Card will be sent by post. To download the e-Admit Card, a candidate should have his/ her Username and Password. The candidate will be solely responsible for downloading his/ her e-Admit Card.

Direct link to download IAF AFCAT Admit Card 2026

IAF AFCAT Admit Card 2026: How to download To download the hall ticket, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of IAF AFCAT at afcat.edcil.co.in.

2. Click on the AFCAT 2026 admit card link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

5. Check the admit card and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The AFCAT written examination will be held on August 8, 2026, at multiple examination centres across the country. The AFCAT examination will be conducted online and will consist of 100 objective-type questions, carrying a total of 300 marks. Questions will be asked from General Awareness, Verbal Ability in English, Numerical Ability, Reasoning, and Military Aptitude. Three marks will be awarded for every correct answer, while one mark will be deducted for every incorrect response.

CLAT 2027 registration begins at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, direct link to apply here

If the candidate is unable to download the admit card from the mentioned website, or if there is any error/ discrepancy/ anomaly in the e-admit card, he/she must inquire with the AFCAT Query Cell immediately. (Phone Nos. 91-9513252077). E-Mail queries may be addressed to afcathelpdesk@edcil.co.in No candidate will be allowed to appear in the examination unless he/ she holds a printout of the downloaded e-Admit Card for the examination. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IAF AFCAT.