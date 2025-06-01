RRB NTPC Admit Card News 2025 LIVE: Where, how to check NTPC hall tickets when released

RRB NTPC Admit Card News 2025 LIVE: Know how to download NTPC admit cards when released (Hindustan Times)

RRB NTPC Admit Card News 2025 LIVE: Railway Recruitment Board is expected to release the admit cards for RRB NTPC (Graduate) examinations soon. Once released, candidates appearing for the RRB Non-Technical Popular Categories (Graduate) examinations will be able to check and download their hall tickets from the official website of regional RRBs....Read More

As per the official notification, the RRB NTPC hall tickets will be made available four days prior to the exam date. The official website says, “Downloading of E-Call letters will start 4 days prior to exam date mentioned in Exam City and Date intimation LINK.”

Additionally, the link for viewing the Exam City & Date and downloading of Travel Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made live 10 days prior to the exam date on the official websites of all RRBs.

The RRB NTPC will be held from June 5 to June 23, 2025, The computer based test (CBT) - 1 will be conducted for 90 minutes and each question will carry 1 mark. A total of 100 questions will be asked out of which 40 from General Awareness, 30 from Mathematics General Intelligence and Reasoning section.

There will be negative marking and 1/3 mark shall be deducted for each wrong answer.

After the CBT 1, the next stages of recruitment stages include CBT 2, Typing Skill Test/Computer Based Aptitude Test (as applicable) and Document Verification/Medical Examination.

The RRBs. through this recruitment drive, will fill 8113 Graduate level posts in the organisation. Of these, 1736 vacancies are for Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor, 994 vacancies for Station Master, 3144 vacancies for Goods Train Manager, 1507 vacancies for Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, and 732 vacancies for Senior Clerk cum Typist posts.

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025: Steps to download when released

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download their hall tickets when out:

Visit the official website of regional RRB. On the home page, click on the link to download admit card for RRB NTPC under CEN 05/2024. Enter your credentials to log in and submit. Your admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout of the same for further use.

Follow the blog for latest updates on RRB NTPC Admit Card, exam city slips and more.