TS EAMCET Counselling 2026: Final phase registration begins at tgeapcet.nic.in, direct link here
TS EAMCET Counselling 2026 final phase registration process has started. The direct link to apply is given here.
The Telangana State Council of Higher Education has started the TS EAMCET Counselling 2026 final-phase registration on July 31, 2026. Candidates who want to apply for the counselling round can find the direct link through the official website of TS EAMCET at tgeapcet.nic.in.
Candidates who have qualified in TGEAPCET-2026 and secured 45% (for OC) and 40% (for Others) in the group subjects of the Intermediate or its equivalent examination are eligible to apply.
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The online filing of basic information, payment of the processing fee & slot booking for the selection of the help line centre, date & time to attend for certificate verification for not-attended candidates in the first phase and second phase will be done on July 31, 2026. The certificate verification for candidates already booked for the first phase will be conducted on August 1, 2026.
Candidates can exercise their options from August 1 to August 2, 2026, after certificate verification. The freezing of options will be done on August 2, 2026 and provisional allotment of seats will be available on August 5, 2026.
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For downloading the candidate’s Provisional Allotment Order, enter the Login ID, TGEAPCET Hall Ticket Number, Password and Date of Birth in Candidate login.
Candidates can pay the tuition fee and report to the allotted college from August 5 to August 7, 2026. In case of a change in branch/college, reporting at the collegewill be done from August 5 to August 7, 2026.
Direct link to apply for TS EAMCET Counselling 2026
TS EAMCET Counselling 2026: How to apply
To apply for the posts, candidates can follow the steps given below.
1. Visit the official website of TS EAMCET at tgeapcet.nic.in.
2. Click on TS EAMCET Counselling 2026 final phase registration link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to fill the application form.
4. Make the payment of application fee and click on submit.
5. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
The processing fee is ₹600 for SC/ST category candidates and ₹1200/- for other category candidates. The payment should be done through Credit Card / Debit Card / Net Banking.
For more related details candidates can check the official website of TS EAMCET.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPapri Chanda
Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.Read More
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