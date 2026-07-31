The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) will close the registration process for NVS Class 6 Admission 2026. The direct link to apply for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2027 for admission to Class 6 is available on the official website of NVS at navodaya.gov.in. NVS Class 6 Admission 2026: Last date to register today at navodaya.gov.in, here's how to apply

The admissions process is underway for the 2027–28 academic session. Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas are residential schools established by the Government of India to provide quality education to talented students, especially those from rural areas. Students studying in these schools receive free education, hostel facilities, textbooks and uniforms up to Class 8. Along with academics, equal importance is given to sports, cultural activities and the overall development of students. All Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas are affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

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The entrance examination is scheduled for November 28, 2026. The JNVST 2027 examination will be held in a single session from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm. The question paper will contain 80 objective-type questions carrying a total of 100 marks. Questions will be asked from Mental Ability and Environmental Studies, Arithmetic and Language. There is no negative marking in the examination, and every correct answer will carry 1.25 marks. Divyang candidates will be given an additional 40 minutes to complete the paper.

A candidate is eligible to apply for admission only to the JNV located in the district where the candidate is a bona fide resident and is concurrently studying in Class V. A candidate seeking admission must not have been born before May 1, 2015 and after July 31, 2017 (Both dates are inclusive)

Direct link to apply for NVS Class 6 Admission 2026

NVS Class 6 Admission 2026: How to apply To apply for the examination, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of NVS at navodaya.gov.in.

2. Click on NVS Class 6 Admission 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where parents/ guardians will have to register.

4. Once registration is done, fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

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For more related details candidates can check the official website of NVS.