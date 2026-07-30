The Continuing Education Programme (CEP), IIT Delhi, has opened admissions for Batch 03 of its Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Programme. CEP IIT Delhi opens admissions for CTO program for working professionals

The 12-month executive programme aims to help participants build the strategic, technological, and leadership capabilities required to lead digital transformation, drive innovation, and align technology with business objectives in an increasingly technology-driven economy.

This announcement comes at a time when organisations across several industries are accelerating investments in artificial intelligence, automation, cloud computing, cybersecurity and digital platforms, making technology leadership a key business priority. As technology evolves from an operational function to a strategic business, organisations are increasingly seeking leaders who can bridge business strategy with technological innovation and create sustainable competitive advantage.

XLRI Delhi-NCR Welcomes New PGDM IEV Cohort with Focus on Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Venture Development This programme has been designed by the Department of Management Studies at CEP, IIT Delhi. It has been created to help participants understand the changing role of technology leadership while building capabilities across digital business ecosystems, technology strategy, AI and emerging technologies, enterprise architecture, innovation management, cybersecurity, digital governance and technology investment decisions

The course will be delivered through live interactive online sessions conducted by IIT Delhi faculty. Lectures, tutorials, panel discussions, guest sessions, and case-study-based learning have been included in the programme to provide practical exposure at IIT Delhi. A two-day campus immersion at IIT Delhi has also been planned as part of the learning experience.

This curriculum covers emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Generative AI, Blockchain, Digital Twins, and Industry 4.0, while providing participants with practical insights into technology leadership, digital transformation, and organisational innovation.

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Prof. P. Vigneswara Ilavarasan, Abdulaziz Alsagar Chair Professor, Department of Management Studies, IIT Delhi, and Programme Coordinator, said that the Technology leadership today extends far beyond managing IT infrastructure. He said organisations are looking for leaders who can connect technology with business strategy, encourage innovation and make informed decisions in a rapidly changing digital economy. He added that the programme has been designed to help professionals build the strategic perspective, technological understanding, and leadership skills needed for long-term business value.

The programme is open to graduates who have completed a minimum five years of work experience. On successful completion of the programme , participants will receive an E-Certificate of Successful Completion from CEP, IIT Delhi.

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This programme will be conducted in live online mode and is scheduled to begin on September 5, 2026. The application fee has been fixed at ₹1,000 plus GST, which is non-refundable. The programme fee is ₹2,50,000 plus GST.

The Chief Technology Officer Programme has been introduced to help working professionals improve their understanding of technology and business. Through sessions led by IIT Delhi faculty, practical learning and interaction with professionals from different industries will enable participants to strengthen their leadership and decision-making skills.