SRCC collaborates with EY India to launch 12 month AI VIBE course to prepare students for AI-enabled careers
This course will be open to students from SRCC (Semester 3 onwards) and will follow a selective admissions process comprising assessments, interviews, SOPs.
Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) has partnered with EY India to launch a 12-month program designed for SRCC students. This new course, named AI VIBE, is built to prepare students for careers in an AI-enabled economy.
As per a press statement issued by EY India, this EY-sponsored programme will be open to students from SRCC (Semester 3 onwards) and will follow a selective admissions process comprising assessments, interviews and submission of a Statement of Purpose (SOP). During the course, participants will be evaluated through continuous project-based assessments and a final evaluation.
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Through this course, participants will receive immersive training in machine learning, Generative AI, AI agents, decision intelligence, data analytics, financial technologies, blockchain, responsible AI and AI governance, equipping them with the skills needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving business environment.
The curriculum will be enriched through hackathons, mentoring, industry engagement and applied learning experiences designed to strengthen both technical expertise and business problem-solving capabilities. Students will learn from leading AI specialists from EY India and industry professionals.
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Prof. Simrit Kaur, Principal, Shri Ram College of Commerce, University of Delhi, said, Higher education is entering a period of profound change, by connecting education with industry, we are bridging the skills gap and enabling students to enter the workforce with greater confidence and readiness. Through AI VIBE, SRCC and EY India are collaborating to create a new learning model that goes beyond traditional classroom instruction and enables students to engage with real-world business challenges, industry practitioners and emerging technologies in a structured and meaningful way. This will further elevate the learning and experience for the students. Indeed, a progressive initiative by SRCC in its Centenary."
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