MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026: Choice locking facility opens at mcc.nic.in, choice filling ends today
MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026 choice locking facility has started. The direct link to fill choices and lock it is available here.
The Medical Counselling Committee has opened the choice locking facility for MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026 on August 17, 2026. Candidates who want to lock the choices they have filled can do it through the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.
The choice locking facility for Round 1 will close at 6 pm on August 17, 2026. The choice filling process will also end today at 6 pm.
The official information brochure reads, “Candidates will select course and institute preferences. They will save and lock choices within schedule.”
Direct link to fill and lock choices
MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026: How to fill and lock choices
To fill in the choices and lock them, candidates can follow the steps given below.
1. Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.
2. Click on the registration link available under the UG counselling link.
3. Enter the login details and the choice filling section will be displayed.
4. Fill your choices and lock it.
5. Once done, click on submit.
6. Download the confirmation page.
7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
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The process of seat allotment will be done on August 18, and the results will be announced on August 19, 2026.
Candidates who have been allotted a seat can report or join the allotted institute from August 20 to August 25, 2026. The verification of the joined candidates' data by the institutes will be done on August 26, 2026.
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The MCC/DGHS will be doing Counselling for 15% AIQ, 100% Deemed Universities, Central Universities (Delhi University, AMU & BHU including Institutional/ Domicile Quota), ESIC, AFMC (only Registration Part) & I.P University (VMMC & SJH AND ABVIMS & RML& ESIC Dental, Delhi (15% AIQ + 85%Institutional Quota) 100% AIIMS Institutions, 100% JIPMER and B.Sc. Nursing (only Central Institutes). For more related details candidates can check the official website of MCC.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPapri Chanda
Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.Read More
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