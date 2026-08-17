The Medical Counselling Committee has opened the choice locking facility for MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026 on August 17, 2026. Candidates who want to lock the choices they have filled can do it through the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026: Choice locking facility opens at mcc.nic.in, choice filling ends today (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The choice locking facility for Round 1 will close at 6 pm on August 17, 2026. The choice filling process will also end today at 6 pm.

The official information brochure reads, “Candidates will select course and institute preferences. They will save and lock choices within schedule.”

Direct link to fill and lock choices

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026: How to fill and lock choices To fill in the choices and lock them, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

2. Click on the registration link available under the UG counselling link.

3. Enter the login details and the choice filling section will be displayed.

4. Fill your choices and lock it.

5. Once done, click on submit.

6. Download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

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The process of seat allotment will be done on August 18, and the results will be announced on August 19, 2026.

Candidates who have been allotted a seat can report or join the allotted institute from August 20 to August 25, 2026. The verification of the joined candidates' data by the institutes will be done on August 26, 2026.

MHT CET Seat Allotment Result 2026 for Round 2 out at fe2026.mahacet.org, direct link here

The MCC/DGHS will be doing Counselling for 15% AIQ, 100% Deemed Universities, Central Universities (Delhi University, AMU & BHU including Institutional/ Domicile Quota), ESIC, AFMC (only Registration Part) & I.P University (VMMC & SJH AND ABVIMS & RML& ESIC Dental, Delhi (15% AIQ + 85%Institutional Quota) 100% AIIMS Institutions, 100% JIPMER and B.Sc. Nursing (only Central Institutes). For more related details candidates can check the official website of MCC.