IIT Madras and Chevron ENGINE launches incubation program for innovators, student teams and others
IIT Madras along with Chevron ENGINE has launched the Chevron-IITM Energy Technology Incubation program. This program is for innovators, student teams etc.
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras has collaborated with Chevron ENGINE (Engineering and Innovation Excellence Center) to launch the Chevron-IITM Energy Technology Incubation program.
As per a press statement issued by IIT Madras, this program is an initiative designed to support innovators, student teams, individuals, researchers and social entrepreneurs working to address important energy challenges. The program will support early-stage innovators, researchers and social entrepreneurs working in the area of Technology-led solutions, Energy infrastructure solutions, carbon utilisation interventions and circular economy, resource efficiency solutions for the energy sector.
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Through IIT Madras' innovation ecosystem, selected teams will receive tailored support based on their stage of development, from prototype and business model validation to incubation, grant, mentorship, and market readiness.
The programme reflects a shared commitment to supporting innovation and helping develop the next generation of entrepreneurs and technology leaders while addressing important energy challenges.
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While speaking about the collaboration, Prof Ashwin Mahalingam, Dean (Alumni and Corporate Relations), IIT Madras, said, “Through the Chevron-IITM Energy Technology Incubation program, we hope to collaboratively provide innovators with access to mentorship, technical expertise and a strong innovation ecosystem to help translate promising ideas into practical solutions. Partnerships such as this are instrumental in advancing our vision of harnessing technology and innovation to address real-world energy challenges.”
As part of the programme, Chevron will contribute industry expertise, technical mentorship, employee volunteering and opportunities for engagement with innovators. IIT Madras will provide access to its established research, innovation and incubation ecosystem, creating an enabling environment for entrepreneurs to develop, test and scale promising energy technologies, read the press statement.
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