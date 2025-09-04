NIRF Ranking 2025 Live: India rankings today, list of top institutes, colleges, universities to be out at nirfindia.org
NIRF Ranking 2025 Live: MoE will release NIRF Ranking 2025 at 11 am today, September 4. Follow the blog for latest updates.
NIRF Ranking 2025 Live: Ministry of Education will release NIRF Ranking 2025 on September 4, 2025. The India rankings will be announced at 11 am today. The list of top institutes, colleges, universities and other categories will be available after announcement on the official website of NIRF at nirfindia.org. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will release the 10th edition at a special event at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi....Read More
This year, there will be 17 ranking categories, namely Overall, Universities, Colleges, Research Institutions, Engineering, Management, Pharmacy, Medical, Dental, Law, Architecture and Planning, Agriculture and Allied Sectors, Innovation, Open University, Skill University, State Public University, and SDG or Sustainability.
A Core Committee constructed the methodology for ranking institutes set up by MHRD to identify the broad parameters for ranking various universities and institutions. The parameters on which institutes are ranked are teaching, learning, and resources, research and professional practice, graduation outcome, outreach and inclusivity, and perception. Follow the blog for latest updates on NIRF Rankings.
NIRF Ranking 2025 Live: Check the parameters
NIRF Ranking 2025 Live: The parameters on which institutes are ranked are teaching, learning, and resources, research and professional practice, graduation outcome, outreach and inclusivity, and perception.
NIRF Ranking 2025 Live: Who has set up the methodology?
NIRF Ranking 2025 Live: A Core Committee constructed the methodology for ranking institutes set up by MHRD to identify the broad parameters for ranking various universities and institutions.
NIRF Ranking 2025 Live: 17 ranking categories this year
NIRF Ranking 2025 Live: This year, there will be 17 ranking categories, namely Overall, Universities, Colleges, Research Institutions, Engineering, Management, Pharmacy, Medical, Dental, Law, Architecture and Planning, Agriculture and Allied Sectors, Innovation, Open University, Skill University, State Public University, and SDG or Sustainability.
NIRF Ranking 2025 Live: Who will announce the rankings?
NIRF Ranking 2025 Live: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will release the 10th edition at a special event at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.
NIRF Ranking 2025 Live: Where to check?
NIRF Ranking 2025 Live: The list of top institutes, colleges, universities and other categories will be available after announcement on the official website of NIRF at nirfindia.org.
NIRF Ranking 2025 Live: Date and time
NIRF Ranking 2025 Date: September 4
NIRF Ranking 2025 Time: 11 am