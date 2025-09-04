NIRF Ranking 2025 Live: India rankings today, list of top institutes, colleges, universities to be out at nirfindia.org

NIRF Ranking 2025 Live: Ministry of Education will release NIRF Ranking 2025 on September 4, 2025. The India rankings will be announced at 11 am today. The list of top institutes, colleges, universities and other categories will be available after announcement on the official website of NIRF at nirfindia.org. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will release the 10th edition at a special event at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

This year, there will be 17 ranking categories, namely Overall, Universities, Colleges, Research Institutions, Engineering, Management, Pharmacy, Medical, Dental, Law, Architecture and Planning, Agriculture and Allied Sectors, Innovation, Open University, Skill University, State Public University, and SDG or Sustainability.

A Core Committee constructed the methodology for ranking institutes set up by MHRD to identify the broad parameters for ranking various universities and institutions. The parameters on which institutes are ranked are teaching, learning, and resources, research and professional practice, graduation outcome, outreach and inclusivity, and perception.