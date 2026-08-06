State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, will release the MHT CET Counselling 2026 CAP Round 2 vacant seats list on August 6, 2026. Candidates who have registered for the counselling round can check the seat list results on the official MHT CET website at fe2026.mahacet.org. MHT CET Counselling 2026: CAP Round 2 vacant seats list releasing today, here's how to check

As per the official website, online submission and confirmation of the CAP Round 2 option form through the candidate's login will be available from August 7 to August 9, 2026. The provisional allotment of CAP Round 2 will be out on August 12, 2026.

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Candidates who have been allotted seats can accept the offered seat through his/her login as per the allotment of CAP Round 2. The candidate who has been allotted the seat for the first time in Round II shall pay the seat acceptance fee through his/her login in online mode. The window will open on August 13 and will close on August 17, 2026.

Candidates who have been allotted the seat as per their first three preferences in Round II (auto-freeze) shall pay the seat acceptance fee by online mode through their login, and Such candidates shall not be eligible for participation in subsequent Rounds.

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All candidates who have been allotted a seat can report to their allotted institute and confirm their admission by submitting the required documents from August 13 to August 17, 2026.

MHT CET Counselling 2026: How to check To check the list of vacant seats, candidates can follow the steps below.

1. Visit the official website of MHT CET at fe2026.mahacet.org.

2. Click on MHT CET Counselling 2026 CAP Round 2 vacant seats list link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your vacant seat list will be displayed.

5. Check the list and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

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The MHT CET CAP 1 seat allotment result was released on August 2, 2026. The window to accept the allotted seat was closed on August 5, 2026. Candidates were able to report to the allotted colleges till August 5, 2026.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of MHT CET.