The Central Seat Allocation Board will release the CSAB Special Round & DASA Seat Allotment Result 2026 on August 6, 2026. Candidates who have registered for the counselling round can find the direct link on the official CSAB website at csab.nic.in. The link will be activated at 5 pm. CSAB Special Round & DASA Seat Allotment Result 2026 releasing today at csab.nic.in, here's how to check

Candidates can exercise any one of the following willingness options: freeze, slide, float, surrender, withdraw and exit from August 6 to August 10, 2026. The last day to respond to the queries of the document verifying officer and the resolution of IAF 2 payment issues for candidates who have made IAF 2 payment attempts in round 1 before the payment deadline is August 11, 2026.

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CSAB Special Round & DASA Seat Allotment Result 2026: How to check To check the seat allotment result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of CSAB at csab.nic.in.

2. Click on the CSAB Special Round & DASA Seat Allotment Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit, and your seat allotment result will be displayed.

5. Check the seat allotment result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

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The CSAB and DASA seat Allotment results will be published online only. Candidates can view their allotment status after logging in the CSAB 2026 Portal by using their login credentials. Seat allotment will be carried out according to JEE (Main) 2026 ranks for the vacant seats.

A candidate who has been allocated a seat needs to download the “Initial Seat Allotment Intimation Slip,” which contains information on seat allotment and the steps to be followed for seat confirmation.

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After seat allotment, if the candidate opts for Freeze/Slide/Float and pays IAF-II, her/his uploaded documents will be verified online by the officials of the Verification Centres, as per the CSAB Special Rounds 2026 schedule and the final status (Seat Confirmation/Seat Cancellation) will be reflected in the candidates’ login portal on CSAB 2026. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of CSAB.