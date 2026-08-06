Ajinkya Rahane reveals the only boundary MS Dhoni set for teammates: ‘No one was allowed’
Rahane said Dhoni's hotel room was a regular hangout for teammates during tours and revealed the one simple rule everyone respected.
Mahendra Singh Dhoni has long been admired not just for his tactical brilliance but also for the way he looks after his teammates. Throughout his career, the former India captain earned a reputation for making young players feel at ease, offering guidance and support both on and off the field. Many cricketers who played under him for India and the Chennai Super Kings have spoken about the trust and confidence he instilled in them during the early stages of their careers. One story that often surfaces is Dhoni's open-door policy during tours. His hotel room was always open to teammates, especially youngsters, who would drop by to chat, unwind, play mobile or video games, and spend time together in a relaxed environment away from the pressures of the game.
Former India batter Ajinkya Rahane, who shared the dressing room with Dhoni for India and IPL franchises CSK and RPSG, recalled how the legendary captain fostered a relaxed and welcoming environment within the squad. Rahane said Dhoni's hotel room was a regular hangout for teammates during tours and revealed the one simple rule everyone respected when it came to the former skipper's personal space.
"He's (MS Dhoni) very calm and cool and just a very normal human being like everyone. His room was almost always open for anyone to do anything. So many times, 10 to 15 of them or even the whole team was in his room. But when his door was shut, no one was allowed," said Rahane on Overlap Cricket YouTube cricket.
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Rahane retires but no clarity on Dhoni's IPL future
Dhoni's future as a player remains uncertain after the former India captain missed the entire IPL 2026 season due to a leg injury. The 44-year-old did not feature in a single match for Chennai Super Kings, and there is still no clarity on whether he will return as a player next year.
Meanwhile, Rahane recently brought the curtain down on his international and domestic career, announcing his retirement from all forms of cricket. The 38-year-old called time on his career three years after his last appearance for India, saying he felt it was the right moment to move on. Rahane represented India in 85 Tests, 90 ODIs and 20 T20Is between 2011 and 2023, establishing himself as one of the country's most dependable batters and playing a key role in several memorable victories across formats.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAditya Maheshwari
Aditya Maheshwari is a Chief Content Producer and sports journalist with over seven years of experience covering the sports beat across formats and platforms. A cricket-first reporter by profession, he also follows football closely and considers it an integral part of his sporting journey. His work is shaped by a strong on-ground understanding of the game and an ability to translate match-day moments into clear, engaging stories that connect with readers across digital audiences. Over the years, he has developed a balanced approach that combines factual accuracy with narrative clarity, ensuring that both breaking developments and deeper insights are presented with context. Aditya has reported from the field at several major tournaments, including the ICC Cricket World Cup, the Indian Premier League, and the Indian Super League. First-hand coverage of these events has strengthened his ability to read the pulse of high-pressure contests, whether through live reporting, post-match analysis, or long-form storytelling. Working closely around teams, venues, and evolving storylines has helped him develop a strong sense of timing and editorial judgment. While cricket remains his primary focus, Aditya regularly reports on football and keeps a close watch on other sports such as tennis, hockey, and badminton. His wide-ranging interest allows him to approach stories with broader perspective, understanding how different sporting ecosystems function and evolve. Comfortable in fast-paced digital newsrooms, Aditya is well-versed in modern sports coverage, from live blogs and real-time updates to in-depth analysis and audience-focused storytelling. He believes in keeping sports writing simple, accurate, and grounded, with emphasis on clarity over complexity. At the core of his work lies a commitment to credible reporting and telling stories that go beyond the numbers on the scoreboard, highlighting the people, preparation, and pressure behind every performance.Read More