Ben Stokes looking at franchise cricket during 2027 Ashes, all but shuts the door on one final England comeback bid

Ben Stokes’ reported interest in playing Major League Cricket during the 2027 English summer has provided the clearest indication yet that an international comeback for next year’s Ashes is highly unlikely. England managing director Rob Key recently left the door open for Stokes to reverse his retirement, saying that “anything is possible” with the former captain. However, Stokes has already insisted that he is finished with international cricket and has no plans to return for the five-Test series against Australia. Ben Stokes is looking for a deal in the MLC. (Action Images via Reuters)

According to The Telegraph, the 35-year-old is keen to play in MLC, although it remains unclear whether negotiations with any of the six franchises have begun. Signing one of the defining cricketers of his generation would represent a significant coup for the developing United States-based competition.

The timing of that interest is particularly significant. The 2027 Ashes will begin at Trent Bridge on June 18 and run until August 2, with the five Tests also scheduled for Lord’s, Edgbaston, Southampton and The Oval. MLC has traditionally been staged during June and July. Its 2026 season ran from June 18 to July 18, meaning a similar window next year would overlap heavily with the Ashes. While the league’s 2027 schedule has not yet been confirmed, Stokes exploring an MLC opportunity for that period leaves little room for the possibility of him preparing for an England return.

Durham prepared to accommodate Stokes Stokes is expected to continue representing Durham in the County Championship but is unlikely to play in the T20 Blast. That arrangement could create the space required for him to travel to the United States without completely stepping away from county cricket.

Durham are reportedly willing to work with Stokes over his preferred schedule, while it appears unlikely that the England and Wales Cricket Board would prevent him from joining MLC. The ECB tightened its No-Objection Certificate regulations two years ago to stop contracted county players leaving for overseas leagues that clash with the English domestic season. Under those rules, only players holding white-ball-only county contracts are normally permitted to participate, and even then, not during clashes with the Blast or the Hundred.

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Stokes’ circumstances, however, are exceptional. Having retired from international cricket and apparently removed the Blast and Hundred from his plans, he could be granted greater flexibility.

The all-rounder has also underlined that his commitment to Durham remains unchanged. Speaking to BBC North East, Stokes said: “I care deeply about Durham. We have been through ups and downs as a county, all the financial stuff, being relegated, so it’s my job now to play for Durham, and I am desperate to do whatever I can do to help them, whether it’s win the trophy this year in the 50-over competition or get back to Division One, which is where I think we deserve to be.”

Stokes has reversed an international retirement before, returning to ODI cricket for the 2023 World Cup after initially stepping away from the format in 2022. This time, however, his reported plans point in the opposite direction. Rather than preparing for another Ashes campaign, Stokes appears to be mapping out a post-England career divided between Durham and franchise cricket, making another dramatic international comeback increasingly difficult to imagine.