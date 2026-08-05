Ben Stokes looking at franchise cricket during 2027 Ashes, all but shuts the door on one final England comeback bid
Ben Stokes is reportedly eyeing Major League Cricket during the 2027 Ashes window, effectively ending hopes of another international comeback.
Ben Stokes’ reported interest in playing Major League Cricket during the 2027 English summer has provided the clearest indication yet that an international comeback for next year’s Ashes is highly unlikely. England managing director Rob Key recently left the door open for Stokes to reverse his retirement, saying that “anything is possible” with the former captain. However, Stokes has already insisted that he is finished with international cricket and has no plans to return for the five-Test series against Australia.
According to The Telegraph, the 35-year-old is keen to play in MLC, although it remains unclear whether negotiations with any of the six franchises have begun. Signing one of the defining cricketers of his generation would represent a significant coup for the developing United States-based competition.
The timing of that interest is particularly significant. The 2027 Ashes will begin at Trent Bridge on June 18 and run until August 2, with the five Tests also scheduled for Lord’s, Edgbaston, Southampton and The Oval. MLC has traditionally been staged during June and July. Its 2026 season ran from June 18 to July 18, meaning a similar window next year would overlap heavily with the Ashes. While the league’s 2027 schedule has not yet been confirmed, Stokes exploring an MLC opportunity for that period leaves little room for the possibility of him preparing for an England return.
Durham prepared to accommodate Stokes
Stokes is expected to continue representing Durham in the County Championship but is unlikely to play in the T20 Blast. That arrangement could create the space required for him to travel to the United States without completely stepping away from county cricket.
Durham are reportedly willing to work with Stokes over his preferred schedule, while it appears unlikely that the England and Wales Cricket Board would prevent him from joining MLC. The ECB tightened its No-Objection Certificate regulations two years ago to stop contracted county players leaving for overseas leagues that clash with the English domestic season. Under those rules, only players holding white-ball-only county contracts are normally permitted to participate, and even then, not during clashes with the Blast or the Hundred.
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Stokes’ circumstances, however, are exceptional. Having retired from international cricket and apparently removed the Blast and Hundred from his plans, he could be granted greater flexibility.
The all-rounder has also underlined that his commitment to Durham remains unchanged. Speaking to BBC North East, Stokes said: “I care deeply about Durham. We have been through ups and downs as a county, all the financial stuff, being relegated, so it’s my job now to play for Durham, and I am desperate to do whatever I can do to help them, whether it’s win the trophy this year in the 50-over competition or get back to Division One, which is where I think we deserve to be.”
Stokes has reversed an international retirement before, returning to ODI cricket for the 2023 World Cup after initially stepping away from the format in 2022. This time, however, his reported plans point in the opposite direction. Rather than preparing for another Ashes campaign, Stokes appears to be mapping out a post-England career divided between Durham and franchise cricket, making another dramatic international comeback increasingly difficult to imagine.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORProbuddha Bhattacharjee
Probuddha Bhattacharjee is a sports writer and analyst with expertise spanning cricket, football, and multi-sport events, with a strong emphasis on data-driven journalism and tactical storytelling. He currently focuses on international cricket, the Indian Premier League, global tournaments, and emerging trends shaping modern sport, blending advanced statistics with strong narrative context to explain performance, strategy, and decision-making. His work aims to bridge the gap between numbers and storytelling, helping readers understand not just what happened on the field, but the tactical and structural reasons behind it. Trained in data journalism through the Google News Initiative (GNI) Data Journalism Lab, Probuddha works extensively with ball-by-ball datasets, performance metrics, and trend-based modelling to produce evidence-backed reports, explainers, and long-form features. His analytical approach focuses not only on outcomes but also on process—selection strategies, phase-wise tactics, workload management, and the influence of preparation and planning on match results. He is particularly interested in how statistical patterns reshape conventional cricketing narratives and provide clearer tactical insight for modern audiences. Beyond cricket, Probuddha has written analytical and news-driven pieces on football and other major sporting events, with a growing interest in sports governance, scheduling dynamics, and the economics of elite competitions. He also tracks how rule changes, franchise structures, and broadcast pressures influence the evolution of contemporary sport. He has previously contributed to platforms such as OneCricket, Sportskeeda, and CrickTracker, and continues to specialise in analytical storytelling, live coverage, and audience-focused reporting. His work prioritises clarity, context, and credibility, while consistently exploring innovative ways to present data through accessible narratives and structured match analysis.Read More