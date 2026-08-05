Ajinkya Rahane reveals Ben Stokes' advice that helped him deal with social media pressure
Ajinkya Rahane recalled advice from Ben Stokes during their time together in the IPL, which reinforced his approach to switching off from online noise.
Ajinkya Rahane has called time on his cricket career, bringing the curtain down on a journey that saw him become one of India's most dependable Test batters. Although he spent the last few years on the sidelines, Rahane was once an integral part of India's red-ball setup and also featured regularly in the limited-overs side, with consistent IPL performances helping him retain his place. As white-ball cricket evolved and aggressive batting became the norm, players of Rahane's style gradually found themselves pushed out of contention. During his peak, however, he remained a key figure for both India and his IPL franchises. While social media scrutiny was not as relentless as it is today, criticism was still part of a cricketer's life. Reflecting on his career, Rahane revealed how he deliberately stayed away from social media to remain focused on his game.
Rahane said staying away from social media became an important part of his routine during tournaments, revealing that he would delete all social media apps to avoid distractions. The former India batter also recalled advice from England all-rounder Ben Stokes during their time together in the IPL, which reinforced his approach to switching off from online noise.
"I delete all the social media apps when the series is on. But no one advises us to, and that's just my own advice to myself. I remember Ben Stokes advising me not to see social media in 2017 when we played together in the IPL. Creating a routine helped me individually deal with this once I am in my room. Just things like watching something on Netflix or some other app, reading a book, chatting to family, and ironing my clothes for the next day," Rahane said on Overlap Cricket YouTube channel.
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“What people talk about you is temporary”
The former Indian batter also explained how he relied on a dedicated team to manage his social media accounts, allowing him to stay away from online chatter during tours. He admitted the temptation to check reactions after a good performance was always there, but believed it was important not to get carried away by public opinion.
"I have my team who manage everything. Whatever I've to post, I generally send them the photo, and if there is anything to be approved, they'll send it to me. This really helped me a lot on tours. There is a temptation to log in to these apps when you have done well and see all the comments. But that's just temporary; what people talk about you," he added.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAditya Maheshwari
Aditya Maheshwari is a Chief Content Producer and sports journalist with over seven years of experience covering the sports beat across formats and platforms. A cricket-first reporter by profession, he also follows football closely and considers it an integral part of his sporting journey. His work is shaped by a strong on-ground understanding of the game and an ability to translate match-day moments into clear, engaging stories that connect with readers across digital audiences. Over the years, he has developed a balanced approach that combines factual accuracy with narrative clarity, ensuring that both breaking developments and deeper insights are presented with context. Aditya has reported from the field at several major tournaments, including the ICC Cricket World Cup, the Indian Premier League, and the Indian Super League. First-hand coverage of these events has strengthened his ability to read the pulse of high-pressure contests, whether through live reporting, post-match analysis, or long-form storytelling. Working closely around teams, venues, and evolving storylines has helped him develop a strong sense of timing and editorial judgment. While cricket remains his primary focus, Aditya regularly reports on football and keeps a close watch on other sports such as tennis, hockey, and badminton. His wide-ranging interest allows him to approach stories with broader perspective, understanding how different sporting ecosystems function and evolve. Comfortable in fast-paced digital newsrooms, Aditya is well-versed in modern sports coverage, from live blogs and real-time updates to in-depth analysis and audience-focused storytelling. He believes in keeping sports writing simple, accurate, and grounded, with emphasis on clarity over complexity. At the core of his work lies a commitment to credible reporting and telling stories that go beyond the numbers on the scoreboard, highlighting the people, preparation, and pressure behind every performance.Read More