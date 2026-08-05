'Why only Gautam Gambhir?': Ex-BCCI chief selector defends India coach, points finger at batters amid Test slump
Former India chief selector Sandeep Patil has defended head coach Gambhir amid growing scrutiny over India's recent Test struggles.
Team India's recent Test performances have raised serious concerns, with heavy defeats against New Zealand and South Africa at home exposing their struggles against quality spin on familiar conditions. Once considered their biggest strength, turning tracks have instead highlighted glaring weaknesses in the batting unit. As a result, the pressure is mounting on Gautam Gambhir to deliver a strong response on the upcoming Sri Lanka tour. The conditions are expected to mirror those in India, making the series another crucial test of the team's ability to handle spin and adapt under pressure. While the impressive England tour offered a glimpse of promise during this transition phase, the overall picture remains far from encouraging. The young Indian side has struggled for consistency, particularly on spin-friendly surfaces, leaving plenty of questions to answer ahead of another demanding assignment.
India are currently fifth in the World Test Championship standings, with four wins and four defeats from nine matches. Their chances of reaching the final appear slim, leaving little room for error in the remaining fixtures.
Former India chief selector Sandeep Patil has defended head coach Gambhir amid growing scrutiny over India's recent Test struggles, insisting the responsibility for the team's poor performances cannot rest on one individual. Patil pointed to the batters' inability to handle spin and questioned the team's preparation ahead of the home series defeat to New Zealand, saying the players were equally accountable for the disappointing results.
"The Sri Lanka tour is crucial for everyone; why only Gambhir? If Gambhir has failed to perform, so have the players. It is not right to pick on one guy. We were not able to play spinners and lost the home series against New Zealand because they came prepared. They practised on turning wickets. Whereas our team was practising at the CoE on good tracks," Sandeep Patil told Times of India.
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“Indian team is going through a rebuilding process”
Meanwhile, Former India coach Lalchand Rajput has urged patience with Gambhir, arguing that judging the head coach during a period of transition would be unfair. Rajput stressed that rebuilding takes time, especially after the retirements of senior players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, and backed both the players and the coaching staff to come good with continued support.
"I still feel that as a coach, there will be ups and downs. You can’t be winning all the time. The Indian team is going through a rebuilding process. And when the team is going through it, you have to give more time to the players and the coach. Greats like Rohit and Kohli have quit two formats, while India have a new T20 captain in Shreyas Iyer and have tried several new players in the T20 series in England," said Rajput.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAditya Maheshwari
Aditya Maheshwari is a Chief Content Producer and sports journalist with over seven years of experience covering the sports beat across formats and platforms. A cricket-first reporter by profession, he also follows football closely and considers it an integral part of his sporting journey. His work is shaped by a strong on-ground understanding of the game and an ability to translate match-day moments into clear, engaging stories that connect with readers across digital audiences. Over the years, he has developed a balanced approach that combines factual accuracy with narrative clarity, ensuring that both breaking developments and deeper insights are presented with context. Aditya has reported from the field at several major tournaments, including the ICC Cricket World Cup, the Indian Premier League, and the Indian Super League. First-hand coverage of these events has strengthened his ability to read the pulse of high-pressure contests, whether through live reporting, post-match analysis, or long-form storytelling. Working closely around teams, venues, and evolving storylines has helped him develop a strong sense of timing and editorial judgment. While cricket remains his primary focus, Aditya regularly reports on football and keeps a close watch on other sports such as tennis, hockey, and badminton. His wide-ranging interest allows him to approach stories with broader perspective, understanding how different sporting ecosystems function and evolve. Comfortable in fast-paced digital newsrooms, Aditya is well-versed in modern sports coverage, from live blogs and real-time updates to in-depth analysis and audience-focused storytelling. He believes in keeping sports writing simple, accurate, and grounded, with emphasis on clarity over complexity. At the core of his work lies a commitment to credible reporting and telling stories that go beyond the numbers on the scoreboard, highlighting the people, preparation, and pressure behind every performance.Read More