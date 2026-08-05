Rohit Sharma episode puts Ajit Agarkar’s position in threat as BCCI considers VVS Laxman for top selection job: Report

Ajit Agarkar's tenure as India's chief selector ends next month and, until recently, it was widely believed that the BCCI would extend his stay until the end of the 2027 ODI World Cup, especially after India clinched a third successive ICC title under his watch with the T20 World Cup triumph earlier this year. Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief selector Ajit Agarkar addresses a press conference after the Men's Selection Committee meeting, at BCCI headquarters (PTI)

However, the recent episode surrounding Rohit Sharma's retirement rumours, the mixed messaging from the BCCI, and the former India captain's century in the very next ODI against England have complicated Agarkar's position, leaving his future as chief selector uncertain.

According to a report in Dainik Jagran, the Rohit episode has "made the situation difficult" for Agarkar. His original tenure ended in June this year before the BCCI granted him a three-month extension, but the board is now weighing its options.

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Former India batter VVS Laxman, currently the head of the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE), has emerged as a potential successor. The report stated that discussions are still at the "consideration stage", with a final decision expected during the BCCI's Annual General Meeting in September.

The report further claimed that "BCCI officials feel that Laxman's views will carry greater weight and that senior players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli would also be more receptive to his advice."

That said, Agarkar's race is far from run.

Since taking over as chief selector in July 2023, India have reached four ICC white-ball finals, winning three consecutive global titles — the 2024 T20 World Cup, the 2025 Champions Trophy, and the 2026 T20 World Cup. Even so, several selection calls in recent months have come under scrutiny, prompting fresh deliberations within the board over whether to continue with Agarkar through the 2027 ODI World Cup or hand over the reins to Laxman.

According to the report, Agarkar's immediate future "hinges on the outcome of the two-Test series in Sri Lanka." While the former India pacer is keen to continue until next year's 50-over World Cup, the report added that "the BCCI never gave him any clear assurances in this regard, and now the board's stance appears to be changing."

It is not the first time Laxman has been linked with a high-profile role involving the senior men's team.

Following Rahul Dravid's departure in 2024, Laxman was considered for the head coach's position before the BCCI eventually appointed Gautam Gambhir. More recently, after India's successive Test whitewashes at home under Gambhir, there were reports suggesting the board was exploring a split-coaching model, with Laxman taking charge of the red-ball side. Those discussions, however, never materialised.

Instead, Laxman has continued to lead the Centre of Excellence, where he oversees India's national cricket pathway, including the development of Under-19 cricketers, coordination of the coaching structure, education programmes and the sports science department. He has also repeatedly stepped in as interim coach on overseas assignments, most recently during India's tour of Zimbabwe earlier this year.