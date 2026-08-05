Adipurush writer Manoj Muntashir does not want 'failed attempt' to be compared with Ramayana: 'No shame in admitting...'
Manoj Muntashir, who wrote the much-criticised dialogues for Adipurush, reflects on the film's failure, and comparisons with Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.
There have been countless adaptations of Ramayana for the screen, both big and small. And while many have won acclaim and won over the audiences, a few have irked the masses, too. The 2024 film Adipurush falls in the latter category. The Om Raut directorial was panned by critics and loathed by audiences as it became Bollywood's biggest box-office bomb. Now, as Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is set to release, many fans are comparing the two films, something Adipurush's dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir warns against.
Manoj Muntashir on Ramayana
Speaking to the media in Mumbai on Tuesday, the lyricist and writer hoped the Ramayana would be a success and praised Yash for his portrayal of Ravana. “Yash is a very good actor, and there is no doubt in this. My best wishes will be with every film that brings our story to the world stage. I have a lot of best wishes for Ramayana,” he said.
While addressing the comparisons, Manoj Muntashir added, “It is better not to compare Ramayana with Adipurush. There should be no shame in admitting that Adipurush couldn't meet the expectations. People who are associated with the film made it with a lot of effort, but it was a failed attempt. I am very proud that Adipurush's music has reached the people. The film's music is a big hit. I hope that the music of 'Ramayana' matches the music of 'Adipurush' and goes beyond that.”
The ill-fated Adipurush
Adipurush starred Prabhas as Lord Rama, Kriti Sanon as Sita, and Saif Ali Khan as Ravana. The film was mounted on a massive budget of ₹550 crore, but tanked after a big opening. Negative word of mouth led to it halting its run over ₹200 crore short of breaking even. The film was mired in controversies over its dialogue and depictions of Ravana and Lord Rama.
Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana
The trailer for Ramayana was recently released and opened with Yash introduced as Ravana. He is seen emerging from the shadows before entering his grand palace and declaring his rule over the three worlds. Ranbir Kapoor appears as Lord Rama, while Arun Govil plays King Dasharatha, introducing Rama to the people of Ayodhya. The trailer also gives a glimpse of Rama and Sita's wedding, with Sai Pallavi playing Sita. The trailer also introduces Lakshmana, played by Ravie Dubey.
Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash and Ravie Dubey, the film also stars Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. The music has been composed by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman. Ramayana: Part 1 is scheduled to release in theatres during Diwali 2026, while Ramayana: Part 2 is expected to arrive during Diwali 2027.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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