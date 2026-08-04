Kangana Ranaut says Udhayanidhi Stalin's detention for his remarks sets a ‘good precedent’: Vulgar jokes not acceptable

Now actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has reacted to the controversy. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Kangana wrote, “Public display of filthy abuses, double meaning obscene and vulgar jokes is not acceptable to any civilised society. Mr Stalin was sent to jail for the offence, he might be out on bail by now but it is a good precedent.”

A massive controversy erupted in Tamil Nadu after leader of the opposition (LoP) Udhayanidhi Stalin was detained on Tuesday for his alleged offensive remarks on actor Trisha Krishnan at a public rally the previous day. He was detained by police on Tuesday morning. This came after the chief minister Vijay's ruling party TVK filed complaints with the police and the National Commission for Women (NCW) over his remarks.

Meanwhile, DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin was detained by the police from his Chennai residence.

Speaking to reporters from inside the police van after his detention, Udhayanidhi said he sees this as "a comedy." He clarified that he had not named anyone and that he hadn't spoken in bad taste. "I am ready to face the consequences, and I am not afraid of arrest," he added, once again reaffirming that he did not say anything wrong against anybody. Additionally, veteran DMK leader TR Baalu defended Stalin, saying that he has not mentioned anyone nor has he made a reference against any particular woman. "These are cooked-up false stories," Baalu said, referring to the allegations levelled against the LoP.

What were his comments? Udhayanidhi was talking about the Cauvery water issue and said in Tamil, “Our CM is not opening his mouth about the Cauvery water issue. He’s more worried about putting false cases on the DMK,” referring to his party. When someone from the audience chanted Trisha’s name, he smiled and and made about Cauvery and an apparent remark about Trisha as people around him cheered and hooted.

Madras high court Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan directed police to release Udhayanidhi "today itself" after his questioning. The directive came after the TVK government submitted to the court that it had merely detained the LoP for questioning, clarifying that he would be released soon. Tamil Nadu Advocate General (AG) Vijay Narayan told the court that the State had "no intention" of keeping Stalin in custody, adding that the government only wants to protect women's interests.

Besides directing the DMK leader's release, the court also directed Udhayanidhi to cooperate with the investigation and appear before the police as and when requested. The court was hearing an urgent anticipatory bail plea moved by Stalin after an FIR was registered against him.