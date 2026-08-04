Madhuri Dixit sells office space in Mumbai's Andheri for ₹4.85 crore, nearly 9 times the purchase price

Madhuri Dixit has sold a commercial office in Mumbai's Andheri West for ₹4.85 crore, nearly 18 years after purchasing the property for ₹52.5 lakh, marking an appreciation of nearly 824% in the asset's value, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix. Mumbai real estate update: Madhuri Dixit has sold a commercial office in Mumbai's Andheri West for ₹4.85 crore, nearly 18 years after purchasing the property for ₹52.5 lakh. (PTI)

The commercial office space was purchased by Frames Production Company Private Limited, and the transaction was registered on June 23, 2026, the documents showed.

According to property registration documents, the property sold by the Bollywood actor is located on the fourth floor of a building named Morya Landmark-II Premises Co-operative Society Ltd in Oshiwara, off Link Road, Andheri West. The office has a carpet area of 1,594.24 sq ft and was sold for ₹4.85 crore. The transaction attracted stamp duty of ₹29.10 lakh and includes three car parking spaces.

The documents show that the same office was purchased by Madhuri Dixit under an agreement dated May 14, 2008, for ₹52.5 lakh, according to the earlier sale deed. Based on the latest transaction value, the property has appreciated by approximately 824%, underscoring strong long-term growth.

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Madhuri Dixit and Frames Production Company Private Limited could not be reached for comment.

Also Read: Madhuri Dixit rents 731 sq ft office in Mumbai’s Lower Parel for ₹2.81 crore

Previous transactions In March 2026, Madhuri Dixit took a commercial office space on lease in Mumbai’s Lower Parel for five years at a total rent of ₹2.81 crore, as per documents reviewed by Square Yards.

According to property registration documents, the commercial unit is located in One Lodha Place, Lower Parel, with a carpet area of 731 sq ft. The deal also includes one car parking space and was registered with a stamp duty of Rs. 72,600, registration charges of Rs. 1,000 and a security deposit of Rs. 17 lakh. The lease tenure is 60 months (5 years), and the agreed monthly rent starts at Rs. 4.25 lakh for the first year, increasing by 5 per cent to Rs. 4.46 lakh in the second year.

Also Read: Madhuri Dixit sells luxury apartment in Mumbai’s Juhu for ₹3.90 crore, nearly double its 2012 price

Bollywood celebrities are increasingly expanding beyond luxury homes into commercial real estate. Several office purchases and leases by stars including Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan and Madhuri Dixit, reflect growing preference for income-generating commercial assets alongside high-value residential investments, real estate experts said.