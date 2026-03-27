Madhuri Dixit rents 731 sq ft office in Mumbai’s Lower Parel for ₹2.81 crore

Madhuri Dixit has taken a commercial office space on lease in Mumbai’s Lower Parel for five years at a total rent of ₹2.81 crore, as per documents reviewed by Square Yards. Madhuri Dixit has taken a commercial office space on lease in Mumbai’s Lower Parel for five years at a total rent of ₹2.81 crore. (Instagram/ Madhuri Dixit)

According to property registration documents, the commercial unit is located in One Lodha Place, Lower Parel, with a carpet area of 731 sq ft. The deal also includes one car parking space and was registered with a stamp duty of Rs. 72,600, registration charges of Rs. 1,000 and a security deposit of Rs. 17 lakh.

The lease tenure is 60 months (5 years), and the agreed monthly rent commences at Rs. 4.25 lakh for the first year and increases by 5 per cent to Rs. 4.46 lakh in the second year. It further rises by 5 per cent to Rs. 4.68 lakh in the third year, Rs. 4.91 lakh in the fourth year, and reaches Rs. 5.16 lakh in the fifth year, the documents showed.

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Accordingly, the cumulative rental value over the entire five-year term is Rs. 2.81 crore, SquareYards said. The transaction was registered on March 24, 2026. The property was leased from an individual named Rinku Parikshit Joshi

Madhuri Dixit and the property's owner, Rinku Parikshit Joshi, could not be reached for comment.

All about Lower Parel Lower Parel is regarded as one of Mumbai’s most premium and rapidly evolving real estate destinations, known for its seamless blend of luxury living, commercial prominence, and strong investment potential. Once an industrial zone, it has transformed into a vibrant urban hub featuring upscale high-rise residences, gated communities, and integrated mixed-use developments, attracting corporate executives, entrepreneurs, and affluent families.

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Madhuri Dixit is an Indian actress, dancer, and television personality, widely regarded as one of the most iconic performers in Hindi cinema. She rose to prominence in the late 1980s and 1990s with several blockbuster films.