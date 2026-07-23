Physics Wallah CEO Alakh Pandey joins Jantar Mantar protest, appeals to govt for dialogue: ‘Yeh sirf NEET ki baat nahi’

Physics Wallah co-founder and CEO Alakh Pandey has issued a strong statement in support of students protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. Calling on the government to give students a fair hearing and understand their demands, Pandey also highlighted how police action left several protesters injured. Alakh Pandey, CEO of Physics Wallah, joined the student protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

The Cockroach Janta Party has been protesting against the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak for days, demanding the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The protest intensified on Monday, July 20 — leading to police action against thousands of students who had gathered at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar observatory.

Alakh Pandey joins students’ protest This morning, Alakh Pandey shared a video that shows him at the protest site.

“Bees July ko Bharat ke bachon ne aitihasik pradarshan kiya. Aur yeh bachon ka gussa tha poori shiksha vyavastha ke upar. Yeh sirf NEET ki baat nahi thi (On July 20th, the students of India held a historic protest. And this was the students' anger against the entire education system. This wasn't just about NEET),” he said.

The video comes two days after the Cockroach Janta Party publicly criticised the founder of the edtech company Physics Wallah for not supporting students.

“Students should stop taking lessons from Alakh Pandey. Every teacher who is not with the students should be boycotted,” the CJP said in its X post.