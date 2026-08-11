Mumbai weather today: Rain lashes parts of city, SpiceJet issues advisory | Check forecast

Parts of Mumbai received heavy rain in early hours of Tuesday, leading to SpiceJet airline issuing an advisory. The airline warned the passengers scheduled to fly today of possible impact on flight timetable and urged them to plan accordingly. Vehicles move through heavy monsoon rain on a busy roadway , in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, Aug 05, 2026. (HT Photo/File)

In a post on its official X account at 6.32 am, SpiceJet said, "Due to bad weather (heavy rain) in Mumbai (BOM), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected."

ALSO READ: Sawan Shivratri: Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad roads witness traffic. Check routes to avoid

The airline urged passengers traveling to or from Mumbai to check the status of their flights on its official flight-status platform for the latest information spicejet.com/#status.