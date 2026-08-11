Ex-paramilitary alliance meets 8th pay commission chair, places 14-point memorandum

A three-member delegation of the Alliance of All Ex Para-Military Forces Welfare Association met 8th Central Pay Commission chairperson Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai and submitted a 14-point memorandum seeking a range of benefits for serving and retired Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) personnel, the alliance said in a statement on Monday. According to the alliance, this was the first time the 8th Pay Commission had invited it to present its suggestions and demands. HT Image

The meeting is relevant in the context of the demands of the ex-paramilitary forces personnel for cadre officers and the ongoing petition filed by the CAPF serving officers in the Supreme Court, serving against the newly enacted Central Armed Police Force (General Administration) Act, 2026.

The alliance in a statement said that among the key demands raised before the commission were restoration of the Old Pension Scheme, grant of Organised Group ‘A’ Service status, One Rank One Pension (OROP), time-bound promotions, expansion of CGHS dispensaries, revision of pension slabs, creation of state-level paramilitary welfare boards, a Paramilitary Flag Day Fund and declaration of a common CAPF Day. These are also some of the issues for which CAPF officers had fought a decade long legal battle with the Centre and secured a favourable judgment from the Supreme Court in 2025.

The CAPF officers from the alliance alleged that the CAPF act introduced, passed earlier this year, was brought to circumvent the SC order, which the home ministry never implemented. The government, however, maintained that the bill was necessary because the absence of an umbrella law for all central armed police forces had caused regulatory provisions to evolve in a fragmented manner resulting in several service-related litigations and causing functional and administrative difficulties.