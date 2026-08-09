Amitabh Bachchan confronts Preity Zinta over unanswered birthday wishes: ‘Since you refuse to reply…’

Amitabh Bachchan had a playful complaint for Preity Zinta when the actor appeared on Kaun Banega Crorepati alongside Sunny Deol. The actors were on the show to promote their upcoming film Batwara 1947 when Bachchan brought up an old birthday wish for Preity and pointed out that she had never responded to him. Amitabh Bachchan had a bone to pick with Preity Zinta.

Amitabh had a bone to pick with Preity Zinta In the new promo of the show, Amitabh said to Preity, "I have a huge complaint with you. I wish you on your birthday on January 31 every year and you didn't even respond to me once." Preity responded with a cheeky explanation, saying, "Nahi, Amit ji, I always respond to you…but after a week."

Amitabh then showed his old tweet in which he had wished Preity on her birthday and had also mentioned how she never responds to him. The tweet read, "Preity Zinta whereever you are, since you have refused to reply to my sms...ha ha...a very happy birthday...love and happiness."

The light-hearted exchange left the conversation between the two stars left the audience laughing. Amitabh and Preity have shared screen space in several films over the years, including Mohabbatein (2000), Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006) and The Last Lear (2007). Their reunion on KBC also gave fans a glimpse of their warm equation off screen.