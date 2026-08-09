Amitabh Bachchan confronts Preity Zinta over unanswered birthday wishes: ‘Since you refuse to reply…’
Amitabh Bachchan teased Preity Zinta on KBC about her lack of response to his birthday wishes.
Amitabh Bachchan had a playful complaint for Preity Zinta when the actor appeared on Kaun Banega Crorepati alongside Sunny Deol. The actors were on the show to promote their upcoming film Batwara 1947 when Bachchan brought up an old birthday wish for Preity and pointed out that she had never responded to him.
Amitabh had a bone to pick with Preity Zinta
In the new promo of the show, Amitabh said to Preity, "I have a huge complaint with you. I wish you on your birthday on January 31 every year and you didn't even respond to me once." Preity responded with a cheeky explanation, saying, "Nahi, Amit ji, I always respond to you…but after a week."
Amitabh then showed his old tweet in which he had wished Preity on her birthday and had also mentioned how she never responds to him. The tweet read, "Preity Zinta whereever you are, since you have refused to reply to my sms...ha ha...a very happy birthday...love and happiness."
The light-hearted exchange left the conversation between the two stars left the audience laughing. Amitabh and Preity have shared screen space in several films over the years, including Mohabbatein (2000), Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006) and The Last Lear (2007). Their reunion on KBC also gave fans a glimpse of their warm equation off screen.
Preity Zinta and Sunny Deol promote Batwara 1947
Preity Zinta and Sunny Deol appeared on Kaun Banega Crorepati to promote their upcoming historical drama Batwara 1947. The film is set against the backdrop of the Partition of India and explores the human cost of one of the most significant events in the country's history. The film is bankrolled by Aamir Khan.
Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Batwara 1947 marks a reunion between Sunny Deol and Santoshi, who have previously collaborated on films including Ghayal (1990), Damini (1993) and Ghatak: Lethal (1996). Preity Zinta plays a key role in the film alongside Deol and she is returning to screen after nearly 5 years with this film. The actor was last seen in a full-fledged Hindi film role in Bhaiaji Superhit (2018), which also starred Sunny Deol.
Sunny Deol, meanwhile, has continued to remain active on the big screen. He recently appeared in films like Border 2 and Jaat, and was also seen in Ikka.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVibha Maru
Vibha Maru is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Delhi. With a decade of experience across digital and print media, she covers Bollywood, Hollywood and web shows. A self-confessed cinephile who breathes Hindi cinema, Vibha can often be found sacrificing sleep after binge-watching films and web series. Though she holds a Commerce degree, she discovered her true calling in journalism after enrolling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). She began her career covering Delhi's cultural scene, food, nightlife, concerts, and city life at The Times of India, before moving into full-time entertainment journalism with India Today. At India Today, Vibha interviewed some of the biggest names in Bollywood and television while carving a niche for herself through film reviews, opinion pieces, nostalgic features, celebrity interviews, and trend-driven stories. She later brought her storytelling and editorial expertise to The Indian Express, where she continued to deepen her understanding of cinema through long-form entertainment explainers, retrospectives and feature writing. Now, as Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times Entertainment, Vibha continues to chronicle the world of movies and pop culture. Her work spans breaking entertainment news, exclusive interviews, celebrity features, and stories that capture the conversations shaping Indian cinema.Read More
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