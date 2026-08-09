Bhumi Pednekar braves flooded Assam roads to distribute solar lights: ‘Everywhere there is water’
Bhumi Pednekar joined flood relief efforts in Assam, distributing solar lights and aid to affected families.
Bhumi Pednekar is doing her bit for those affected by the devastating Assam floods. The actor has shared a video of herself travelling to flood-hit districts of the state to take part in relief efforts and provide aid to those affected by the floods. Bhumi travelled to the flood-hit state with the Bharat Disaster Relief Foundation (BDRF).
Bhumi takes part in relief effort
Bhumi reshared a video by BDRF that shows her travelling in a car in the dark. She says, "The google map is showing that there is a road but everywhere there is water." She is seen distributing solar lights to those affected by the floods. She is also seen talking to Assam flood victims and handing them food and other relief item packets.
The video shows that even at around 11pm, her surroundings are filled with water. She says in the video that the water level has not gone down for the last three weeks. She explains that this is why they have been distributing solar lights to families, so they can protect themselves from snakes and other reptiles during this time. "It is very difficult. You will have to come and eperience this to know the condition," she said in the clip.
She captioned the post, "Doesn’t matter what time of the day, volunteers are there supporting people @bdrf_official. Distributed solar lights to flood-affected families who are struggling with limited access to electricity and safe lighting. For families living in temporary shelters, a light after sunset is more than just a necessity, it brings safety, comfort, and hope."
Bhumi walks in knee-deep water
Earlier, Bhumi had shared videos of herself walking through knee-deep water to provide aid to those affected by the floods. In another video, Bhumi is seen arriving at a house surrounded by water in a boat. Not just Bhumi, Randeep Hooda had also participated in the relief effort. He joined on-the-ground relief efforts in Assam's Sivasagar district, actively working alongside the NGO Global Sikhs to serve hot meals (langar). Comedian Samay Raina had also donated ₹10 lakh to the CM Relief Fund to help those affected by floods in Assam.
Bhumi faced backlash
Earlier, Bhumi had criticised protesters at the CJP protest in Delhi for using abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Her remarks prompted many on social media to question her choice to school the protesters while remaining silent on the student-led CJP protest in Delhi, which demanded education reforms following NEET paper leak.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVibha Maru
Vibha Maru is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Delhi. With a decade of experience across digital and print media, she covers Bollywood, Hollywood and web shows. A self-confessed cinephile who breathes Hindi cinema, Vibha can often be found sacrificing sleep after binge-watching films and web series. Though she holds a Commerce degree, she discovered her true calling in journalism after enrolling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). She began her career covering Delhi's cultural scene, food, nightlife, concerts, and city life at The Times of India, before moving into full-time entertainment journalism with India Today. At India Today, Vibha interviewed some of the biggest names in Bollywood and television while carving a niche for herself through film reviews, opinion pieces, nostalgic features, celebrity interviews, and trend-driven stories. She later brought her storytelling and editorial expertise to The Indian Express, where she continued to deepen her understanding of cinema through long-form entertainment explainers, retrospectives and feature writing. Now, as Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times Entertainment, Vibha continues to chronicle the world of movies and pop culture. Her work spans breaking entertainment news, exclusive interviews, celebrity features, and stories that capture the conversations shaping Indian cinema.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.