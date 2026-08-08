Assam CM thanks Samay Raina for ₹10 lakh flood donation; internet asks him to withdraw FIR against comedian

The CM also tweeted about it on his own X profile. He wrote, "Thank you for contributing to our relief efforts during this difficult time in Assam, Samay!"

The Assam Chief Minister’s Office on X, along with RTGS (Real Time Gross Settlement), posted a screenshot of the bank transaction made by Samay. The official handle wrote, "HCM Dr @himantabiswa acknowledges the contribution of 10 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund by Shri Samay Raina."

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma acknowledged Samay's donation on social media and shared that such contributions strengthen relief and rehabilitation efforts following the destructive floods that the state is battling.

After Bhumi Pednekar and Randeep Hooda headed to Assam to participate in relief efforts in the flood-hit state, comedian Samay Raina has extended help in his own way. The comedian has donated ₹10 lakh to the Assam Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to help flood-affected communities in the state.

Assam continues to grapple with the impact of the floods. As per PTI, more than 1.55 lakh people remained affected by the Assam floods, with the toll in this year's deluge reaching 98. A total of 1,55,849 people were reeling under the deluge, with Golaghat being the worst-hit district, where 58,750 people were affected, followed by Sivasagar and Jorhat. On Thursday, over 1.68 lakh people across 15 districts were affected.

FIR against Raina in Assam Samay Raina's connection to Assam dates back to 2025, when Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma criticised the content of his show India's Got Latent following the much-publicised controversy. The Assam Police later also filed an FIR against Raina, YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia and others over alleged obscenity and vulgar discussions.

Internet reacts After the CM thanked Samay for his contribution, many in the comment section asked him to withdraw the FIR against the comedian. A comment read, “Please withdrawal Samay bhai's case sir.” Another comment read, “Please withdraw FIR.”

Bhumi Pednekar, Randeep Hooda join relief efforts Randeep Hooda had reached the flood-affected districts of Assam and took part in a flood relief distribution programme organised by an NGO in Sivasagar. He shared a video on Instagram, giving an update on the relief efforts taking place on the ground. He was seen distributing kitchen essentials from a boat to a house and walking through knee-deep water. He wrote in the caption, "Assam is battling devastating floods, leaving countless families in urgent need of support. Every contribution can help provide relief, food, shelter and essential supplies to those affected. Let us come together and help the people of Assam through this crisis. Scan the QR code."

Bhumi Pednekar also reached Assam and was seen participating in relief efforts. She, too, along with her team, was seen walking through knee-deep water and travelling by boat to reach homes surrounded by water and provide relief aid. She travelled to the flood-hit state with the Bharat Disaster Relief Foundation (BDRF). She reposted several clips showing her reaching the homes of those affected by the floods. She also shared a photo of herself with flood-affected villagers and wrote, "Every flooded village reminds us that recovery doesn't begin when the rain stops, but when the help arrives."