Mrunal Thakur shuts down dating rumours with 10-year-younger cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal: ‘Bro, relax…’

Though the comment is no longer visible under the video, a screenshot of Mrunal's response to the viral clip has been doing the rounds on social media.

Mrunal has set the record straight on a video that has been doing the rounds on social media, which shows Mrunal and Yashasvi exiting the same Mumbai cafe. Commenting on one of the clips, she wrote, " Bro relax… show me where are we together? How can educated people like you take these rumours to be true? Desh mein kya kuch nahi ho raha hain. Gen Z se kuch sikhiye aur sahi muddon par videos baniye aur jyaada views mileenge (So much is happening in the country. Learn from the Gen Z and make videos on correct topics so that you get more views)."

Mrunal Thakur isn't letting social media chatter simply pass by. The actor recently addressed rumours of her dating cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal , who is 10 years younger than her. Mrunal, 34, was linked to Yashasvi, 24, after they were spotted at the same cafe in Mumbai's Bandra West.

When Mrunal was linked to Dhanush Before being linked to Yashasvi, Mrunal Thakur was linked to actor Dhanush in 2025. The speculation began in August 2025, when Mrunal rushed to greet Dhanush at the premiere of her film Son of Sardaar 2. Seeing the warmth of their interaction, many claimed Dhanush had attended the screening specifically to support her.

Reports also claimed that the two stars were going to get married in 2026. However, neither Mrunal nor Dhanush ever publicly addressed the reports, and the actor's close associates even dismissed the claims. A reliable source told HT City, “Mrunal is not getting married next month. This is a rumour which has caught wind."

About Mrunal Thakur Mrunal Thakur began her acting career in television, starring in the soap operas Mujhse Kuchh Kehti Yeh Khamoshiyaan (2012) and Kumkum Bhagya (2014–2016). She made her Hindi film debut with Love Sonia (2018) and subsequently played the female lead in Super 30 (2019) and Batla House (2019). After facing box office failures in Hindi cinema, she gained popularity in Telugu cinema, starring in Sita Ramam (2022) and Hi Nanna (2023).

She was last seen in the Varun Dhawan-starrer Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, alongside Pooja Hegde. She has Pooja Meri Jaan and the Telugu film Raaka in the pipeline.