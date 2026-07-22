Exclusive| Navjot Gulati on his Huma Qureshi, Mrunal Thakur starrer releasing after four years

Huma Qureshi and Mrunal Thakur starrer Pooja Meri Jaan is finally seeing the light of day after being in a limbo for four years. The thriller, was announced as part of a streaming platform's upcoming slate. Navjot Gulati

Pooja Meri Jaan, directed by Navjot Gulati and backed by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik had faced uncertainities because it was initially scheduled for release on another streaming platform. Gulati had in the past spoken about how negotiations with various streaming platforms repeatedly collapsed because the producers were asking for a high price.

Now that the film is finally nearing release the filmmaker says he holds no grudges and tells us, "The film is a courtroom drama and the story deals with abetment to suicide, which I feel was relevant four years ago and remains relevant today. I'm trying to focus on the fact that our film will finally be out there for people to see, rather than all the struggles to get a release in the past few years."

The filmmaker goes on to say that he is proudly standing by his film, no matter what happened in between. He says, "If you see all that is happening in the country today and then go watch Rang De Basanti, you will wonder how was that film made? It cannot be made today. Not that my film has anything to do with RDB but I believe a good film stands the test of time. I hope the same for our film." He adds that he has been in constant touch with Mrunal and Huma and everyone has been rooting for the release.

Meanwhile Gulati has moved on to his next, Badtameez Gill starring Vaani Kapoor and Aparshakti Khurana among others. He says, "That film will have a theatrical release and is currently in post production. We are hoping it will be out by yearend."