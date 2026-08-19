21 Delhi spots emerge as repeat waterlogging trouble zones: Traffic Police

Traffic police have identified 21 locations across Delhi as “repeat” waterlogging trouble spots that were inundated during both this year’s and last year’s monsoons, highlighting persistent drainage problems even as the overall number of waterlogged locations appeared to have reduced, according to data collected on locations that were inundated till August 7. Vehicles wade through a waterlogged stretch following heavy rainfall in the national capital in New Delhi (Hindustan Times)

Waterlogging locations fall 57% from last year According to a Delhi Traffic Police list accessed by HT, 72 locations across the city reported waterlogging between the beginning of this year’s monsoon on July 2 and August 7. The number is significantly lower than the 169 locations recorded in 2025 and 194 in 2024, representing a decline of nearly 57% and 63%, respectively, said at least two officials aware of the report.

The findings come amid widespread waterlogging reported across the Capital following spells of heavy rain over the past week, with inundated roads disrupting traffic and causing difficulties for commuters.

Also read: Delhi-NCR rain cripples daily life, triggers waterlogging, traffic chaos

South, central Delhi account for most repeat trouble spots Of the 21 repeat waterlogging locations identified by the traffic police, five each were in south and central Delhi. East, north and northwest Delhi accounted for three each, while west Delhi had two. The Pul Prahladpur, Zakhira and Minto Bridge underpasses, Utsav Park in Patparganj and the Purana Quila Road-C- Hexagon stretch were among the key repeat trouble spots. In west Delhi, waterlogging repeatedly occurred under the Punjabi Bagh flyover on Balbir Singh Sandhu Marg and at Mayapur Chowk on the Ring Road.

In the full list of 72 locations, south Delhi accounted for the highest number of waterlogging locations this year, with 24 roads and stretches reporting inundation, followed by northwest Delhi with 16. North and central Delhi recorded 13 locations each, while west and east Delhi reported three each.

Also read: Heavy rain batters Delhi, triggers widespread waterlogging, traffic snarls

Mehrauli-Badarpur Road worst affected in south Delhi The Mehrauli-Badarpur Road was the worst-affected stretch in south Delhi, with at least 12 locations reporting waterlogging. These included the Pul Prahladpur underpass, Jamia Hamdard T-Point, both carriageways between Khanpur T-Point and Hamdard T-Point, Devli Mor T-Point, Air Force Station, Vayusenabad to Batra Hospital and Pipal Chowk. Other waterlogging-prone locations in south Delhi included the Okhla underpass, Sanjay T-Point on Rao Tula Ram Marg, NSG traffic signal near Mahipalpur, Phool Mandi and Gadaipur Chowk near Chhattarpur, Nizamuddin Khatta, outside Malviya Nagar Metro station on Press Enclave Road and near Savitri flyover on the Outer Ring Road.

In New Delhi and areas under the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), the Minto Bridge underpass, Janpath-Tolstoy Marg near Jantar Mantar, Mother Teresa Crescent Marg between Gol Dak Khana and Teen Murti Marg, Shanti Path- Satya Marg roundabout, Panchsheel Marg outside the Australian High Commission, Janpath- M a u l a n a A z a d R o a d roundabout, the area outside Sunehri Masjid, Purana Quila Road-C-Hexagon and Bhairon Marg-Mathura Road were among the locations affected.

Also read: Delhi records 98% of August rainfall in just 5 days, surge in rain-related disasters