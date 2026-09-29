Why is Cornell University calling alleged gang rape victim ‘irresponsible’? All on 'essays' claim in 2024 Chi Phi case

“None of the individuals charged were offered the opportunity to write essays as a sole consequence of their involvement,” the university said in a statement hours after district attorney announced a new probe into the case.

The troubled Ivy League school acknowledged that, following the alleged horrific incident, it ordered the seven accused young men to write essays, but it also asserted that there were other repercussions.

The Cornell University on Monday called the alleged victim of a fraternity gang rape “irresponsible” for implying that the accused were exonerated by merely having them write a punishment essay.

What were the consequences faced by the fraternity members involved in the Cornell University gang rape case?

What were the consequences faced by the fraternity members involved in the Cornell University gang rape case?

“A continuation of the false narrative that there were minimal consequences in this case is irresponsible, will make survivors feel less safe and supported, and will perpetuate the underreporting of sexual assault,’’ it added.

Also Read: What is TheCornell7.org? Toby Morton launches website to expose alleged gang rapists, warns ‘I have photos’

According to the statement, an internal disciplinary panel's investigation resulted in the suspension and expulsion of some of the frat brothers.

In a statement to The Post, the school claimed that "federal privacy law" prohibited it from making “a public statement on any other disciplinary response.”

Cornell now acknowledges that some of the men were expelled, but it still won't say how many of the seven student defendants were actually expelled as opposed to temporarily suspended, or whether any of the alleged creeps are still enrolled in classes. After the DA first declined to file charges against her alleged rapists, the accuser filed a civil lawsuit against them.

Cornell University case: All on alleged gang rape victim's lawsuit The plaintiff, Jane Doe, claims the assault happened in October 2024 at Cornell's Chi Phi fraternity house in Ithaca, New York, in a 101-page civil complaint filed on September 14 in the New York County Supreme Court. The UK Independent was able to obtain the documents, which show that Jane Doe was a member of a sorority on campus at the age of 20. According to the lawsuit, two male students coerced her into snorting what they claimed to be ketamine while she was intoxicated and visiting a friend at the house.

According to the lawsuit, one of the men sent a message to the fraternity's active Snapchat group chat following an initial sexual assault, offering "free p****" and enticing other members to join. Later, a number of male students showed up, and the complaint states that seven of them assaulted Doe for hours.