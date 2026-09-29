Why is Cornell University calling alleged gang rape victim ‘irresponsible’? All on 'essays' claim in 2024 Chi Phi case
Cornell University defended its disciplinary actions against fraternity members accused of gang rape, stating punishment essays were not the only consequence.
The Cornell University on Monday called the alleged victim of a fraternity gang rape “irresponsible” for implying that the accused were exonerated by merely having them write a punishment essay.
The troubled Ivy League school acknowledged that, following the alleged horrific incident, it ordered the seven accused young men to write essays, but it also asserted that there were other repercussions.
Cornell defends disciplinary actions in fraternity ‘rape case’
“None of the individuals charged were offered the opportunity to write essays as a sole consequence of their involvement,” the university said in a statement hours after district attorney announced a new probe into the case.
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“A continuation of the false narrative that there were minimal consequences in this case is irresponsible, will make survivors feel less safe and supported, and will perpetuate the underreporting of sexual assault,’’ it added.
Also Read: What is TheCornell7.org? Toby Morton launches website to expose alleged gang rapists, warns ‘I have photos’
According to the statement, an internal disciplinary panel's investigation resulted in the suspension and expulsion of some of the frat brothers.
In a statement to The Post, the school claimed that "federal privacy law" prohibited it from making “a public statement on any other disciplinary response.”
Cornell now acknowledges that some of the men were expelled, but it still won't say how many of the seven student defendants were actually expelled as opposed to temporarily suspended, or whether any of the alleged creeps are still enrolled in classes. After the DA first declined to file charges against her alleged rapists, the accuser filed a civil lawsuit against them.
Cornell University case: All on alleged gang rape victim's lawsuit
The plaintiff, Jane Doe, claims the assault happened in October 2024 at Cornell's Chi Phi fraternity house in Ithaca, New York, in a 101-page civil complaint filed on September 14 in the New York County Supreme Court. The UK Independent was able to obtain the documents, which show that Jane Doe was a member of a sorority on campus at the age of 20. According to the lawsuit, two male students coerced her into snorting what they claimed to be ketamine while she was intoxicated and visiting a friend at the house.
According to the lawsuit, one of the men sent a message to the fraternity's active Snapchat group chat following an initial sexual assault, offering "free p****" and enticing other members to join. Later, a number of male students showed up, and the complaint states that seven of them assaulted Doe for hours.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More