Andrew Bailey: FBI Deputy Director resigns in latest shake-up at agency, leaves message for Kash Patel
Andrew Bailey is stepping down as FBI co-deputy director after one year. His departure comes amid leadership transitions in the FBI.
Andrew Bailey, who serves as the co-deputy director of the FBI, stated on Monday that he'll be stepping down from his position.
Bailey's exit occurs twelve months following his assumption of the position, representing another significant leadership transition at the law enforcement organization under FBI Director Kash Patel's administration.
Bailey, formerly serving as Missouri's attorney general, assumed the position in August last year and initially shared the deputy director responsibilities with Dan Bongino. In December, Bongino also resigned after disagreements with then-Attorney General Pam Bondi regarding the management of the Epstein case materials.
Andrew Bailey leaves message for Kash Patel
"With great pride in what we have accomplished, I am announcing that I am stepping down to return to my family in Missouri," Bailey said in a post.
"I am confident Director Patel will continue to reform the FBI, combat violent crime, defend the homeland, ensure strong organizational accountability and restore public trust in this institution of excellence."
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The FBI has historically maintained a single deputy director position, making Bailey's appointment as co-deputy director last August alongside Bongino an unprecedented move.
Following Bongino's exit, Bailey continued as co-deputy director working with Christopher Raia, a seasoned agent who previously led the FBI's New York office.
Meanwhile, several people reacted to Bailey's post, with one X user writing: “Thank you Andrew Bailey for serving as a Co Deputy Director of the FBI. I wish you all the best for your future and pray your for your Family.”
“You were outstanding as Missouri’s Attorney General — the state needs you back. Hope you’re eyeing Governor or Senate next,” another wrote.
“Bailey is one of the good ones and we are glad to have him back in the great state of Missouri,” one more supporter commented.
Kash Patel faces criticism
Patel's reorganization of the bureau has drawn considerable opposition, with numerous seasoned agents either terminated or pressured to resign during his tenure.
In September of last year, Brian Driscoll, the former acting FBI director, joined others in filing legal action against Patel and other Trump administration officials, contending they were orchestrating a partisan removal of senior personnel.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More