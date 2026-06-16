Candace Owens claims FBI rejected FOIA request seeking Kash Patel's travel records; agency responds

Podcaster Candace Owens and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) became embroiled in a public dispute on Monday after Owens claimed the agency effectively rejected her Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request seeking FBI Director Kash Patel's travel records from September 7-10, 2025. Candace Owens accused the FBI of refusing a FOIA request seeking Kash Patel's travel records for September 2025. The FBI responded publicly, denying her claims. (Facebook/Candace Owens) Owens wrote on X that she had formally requested Kash Patel's travel itinerary for the three days preceding the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. She claimed the FBI responded by saying the “burden of the request was too great.” However, the FBI publicly disputed that characterization. They accused Owens of mischaracterizing its response and shared the acknowledgement letter on X. Read more: Candace Owens' answer to whether she's ‘done’ with Trump goes viral: ‘I feel embarrassed…’ What is the dispute about? In an X post, Owens wrote, “Via FOIA, we formally requested Kash Patel's travel itinerary for the 3 days leading up to Charlie Kirk's assassination and we just heard back and were told the burden of the request is too great.”

In a response posted on X, the FBI shared images of a June 12, 2026, acknowledgement letter to Owens' FOIA Request. The letter stated that "unusual circumstances" apply to processing the request under federal FOIA law and did not comply with Owens' request. “These 'unusual circumstances' will delay our ability to make a determination on your request within 20 days,” the letter read. The FBI's social media account challenged Owens directly. "Please show us on the document sent to you acknowledging your FOIA request where we said: 'The burden of the request is too great,'" the bureau wrote. "Your show just like the fake news media will be called out when you lie!"