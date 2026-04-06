Candace Owens' answer to whether she's ‘done’ with Trump goes viral: ‘I feel embarrassed…’
Candace Owens’ answer to Piers Morgan’s question about whether she is “done” with Donald Trump is going viral. Watch the re-surfaced video.
Candace Owens’ answer to Piers Morgan’s question about whether she is “done” with Donald Trump is going viral. In a clip from a June 2025 interview that has resurfaced, the British broadcaster asked Owens, “Are you done with Donald Trump or could you see a way that you would end up perhaps voting for him? You can't run again, obviously, but would you support him publicly again?”
“I want to be clear,” Owens replied during an appearance on ‘Piers Morgan Uncensored.’ “I don't regret voting for Donald Trump above Kamala. I think he was the better candidate, certainly a better candidate above Joe Biden.”
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“But what I will say is that he's been a chronic disappointment and I feel embarrassed that I told people to go vote for him because this wasn't going to happen and it is happening,” she added. “But I just think that the picture of politics in America is going to look very differently because of his actions. So I don't know where we go from here. I really don't. But this is not the candidate that I voted for.”
Candace Owens was a huge Trump supporter
Owens was a staunch Trump supporter during his first White House bid. She spoke highly of him after his exit from the Oval Office.
However, Owens later criticized Trump’s decision to engage in the Israel-Iran conflict. She spoke out after B-2 bombers from the United States struck three of Iran’s nuclear facilities, furthering Israel’s effort to weaken the weapon development of the country.
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“This was not Trump’s decision; it was Bibi Netanyahu’s decision,” Owens said, referring to Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “And that is the reason that he did it. We’re very aware that Israel is dictating our foreign policy, and we’d now like that to stop.”
Owens slammed Trump’s strikes, while Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and others alleged that Iran was not at all anywhere near obtaining nuclear weapon capability, which Trump denied.
“I don’t care what she [Gabbard] said. I think they were very close to having one,” Trump said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More