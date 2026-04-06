Candace Owens' answer to whether she's ‘done’ with Trump goes viral: ‘I feel embarrassed…’

Candace Owens’ answer to Piers Morgan’s question about whether she is “done” with Donald Trump is going viral. In a clip from a June 2025 interview that has resurfaced, the British broadcaster asked Owens, “Are you done with Donald Trump or could you see a way that you would end up perhaps voting for him? You can't run again, obviously, but would you support him publicly again?” Candace Owens' answer to whether she's ‘done’ with Trump goes viral (@candaceoshow/X)

“I want to be clear,” Owens replied during an appearance on ‘Piers Morgan Uncensored.’ “I don't regret voting for Donald Trump above Kamala. I think he was the better candidate, certainly a better candidate above Joe Biden.”

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“But what I will say is that he's been a chronic disappointment and I feel embarrassed that I told people to go vote for him because this wasn't going to happen and it is happening,” she added. “But I just think that the picture of politics in America is going to look very differently because of his actions. So I don't know where we go from here. I really don't. But this is not the candidate that I voted for.”