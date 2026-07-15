Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike LIVE: Activist's strike enters day 18, Dipke says Wangchuk ‘received nothing but silence’
Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike LIVE: Activist Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike at Jantar Mantar ended day 18 on Wednesday as he and the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) continue to demand the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination-related irregularities.
- 4 Mins agoWangchuk received ‘nothing but silence’, says Dipke in new post
- 10 Mins agoAkhilesh Yadav urges Wangchuk to end hunger fast
- 18 Mins agoAlia Bhatt's mother urges Wangchuk to end fast
- 24 Mins agoNot just Wangchuk, student activists are on hunger strike too
- 41 Mins agoWangchuk's strike enters day 18
Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike LIVE: Activist Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi ended day 18 on Wednesday as he and the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) continue to demand the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the NEET (UG) 2026 exam and other exams....Read More
The protest by CJP at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi has entered its 26th day on Wednesday. Wangchuk, educationist and climate activist, joined the demonstration on June 28 and began an indefinite hunger strike at the site to support the CJP stir.
Sonam Wangchuk health update
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has been sharing daily updates on Wangchuk's health ever since the strike began.
In one such update on Tuesday, the CJP founder said that the activist has started to lose muscle mass and is in immense pain, but he still refuses to quit.
Dipke said that Wangchuk has lost more than 8.4kg in weight ever since his huger strike began. He added that his blood pressure has been dropping and has fallen down to 109/70, as of Tuesday.
In a post on X, he wrote, “He has started losing muscle mass and is in immense pain. Like everyone else, I begged him to end his fast. He calmly replied, “Don’t ask me to end my fast. Ask the government why they won’t even have a dialogue.”
CJP's protest enters day 26, ‘Chalo Sansad’ march on July 20
Cockroach Janta Party's protest entered day 26 on Wednesday, while Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike entered day 18.
The CJP has been demanding Pradhan’s resignation and ₹1 crore compensation for the families of the students who died by suicide over the alleged examination irregularities.
Intensifying its pressure on the government, the CJP has also announced a “Chalo Sansad” march on July 20, the opening day of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, and urged supporters to register their participation through a missed-call campaign.
Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike LIVE: Wangchuk received ‘nothing but silence’, says Dipke in new post
Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike LIVE: CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, who has been sharing regular updates about Wangchuk's health, said in a social media post on Wednesday that the activist has “received nothing but silence from the government” over his hunger strike. He also called the government “cruel”.
“The man who chose to put his own life on the line to seek justice for students who died by suicide has received nothing but silence from the govt. The govt is not just unaccountable; it is also cruel,” the X post read.
Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike LIVE: Akhilesh Yadav urges Wangchuk to end hunger fast
Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike LIVE: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday spoke to climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and appealed to him to call off his fast during the ongoing protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar.
Yadav said he had called the Ladakh activist to enquire about his condition and extended the party's "open support" to Wangchuk's satyagraha. He urged Wangchuk to heed the appeals coming from across the country and the world, and to pause the protest for a few days to recover.
Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike LIVE: Alia Bhatt's mother urges Wangchuk to end fast
Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike LIVE: Soni Razdan, actor Alia Bhatt's mother urged Wangchuk to end his hunger strike on Wednesday.
In a post on Instagram, she wrote: “Dear Sonam Wangchuk, For your health we all do pray, please do not leave us in this way, please live to fight another day. Please stay. Please end your fast today.”
Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike LIVE: Not just Wangchuk, student activists are on hunger strike too
Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike LIVE: Wangchuk is not the only one on hunger strike at the protest spearheaded by CJP, founded by Abhijeet Dipke.
Student activists have also been on a parallel hunger strike for the same duration. At least four of them are from the All India Students Association (AISA).
One of them had to be hospitalised on Monday due to hypovolemic shock, an emergency caused by severe blood or fluid loss that can affect the heart. Identified as Deepak, he was discharged from the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital on Tuesday.
According to a statement released by AISA, Deepak's heartbeat fluctuated while he was under observation, following which doctors conducted medical tests. His ECG was normal, and his pulse rate stabilised before discharge.
Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike LIVE: Wangchuk's strike enters day 18
Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike LIVE: Activist Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi ended day 18 on Wednesday.
Wangchuk and the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) continue to demand the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the NEET (UG) 2026 exam and other exams.