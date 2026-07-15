Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike LIVE: Activist's strike enters day 18, Dipke says Wangchuk ‘received nothing but silence’

The protest by CJP at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi has entered its 26th day on Wednesday. Wangchuk, educationist and climate activist, joined the demonstration on June 28 and began an indefinite hunger strike at the site to support the CJP stir.

Sonam Wangchuk health update

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has been sharing daily updates on Wangchuk's health ever since the strike began.

In one such update on Tuesday, the CJP founder said that the activist has started to lose muscle mass and is in immense pain, but he still refuses to quit.

Dipke said that Wangchuk has lost more than 8.4kg in weight ever since his huger strike began. He added that his blood pressure has been dropping and has fallen down to 109/70, as of Tuesday.

In a post on X, he wrote, “He has started losing muscle mass and is in immense pain. Like everyone else, I begged him to end his fast. He calmly replied, “Don’t ask me to end my fast. Ask the government why they won’t even have a dialogue.”

CJP's protest enters day 26, ‘Chalo Sansad’ march on July 20

Cockroach Janta Party's protest entered day 26 on Wednesday, while Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike entered day 18.

The CJP has been demanding Pradhan’s resignation and ₹1 crore compensation for the families of the students who died by suicide over the alleged examination irregularities.

Intensifying its pressure on the government, the CJP has also announced a “Chalo Sansad” march on July 20, the opening day of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, and urged supporters to register their participation through a missed-call campaign.