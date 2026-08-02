Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE Updates Day 11: Last day, one final push: India chase memorable CWG finish
Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE Updates Day 11: Follow Live score and updates of the final day at CWG 2026 in Glasgow.
- 12 Sec agoIshroop Narang proceeds
- 19 Mins agoTrack Cycling underway
- 27 Mins agoTrack Cycling underway
- 28 Mins agoWhat are the medal events for the day?
- 29 Mins agoAnd, a record show in para games too
- 39 Mins agoBest-ever show by judokas as well
- 48 Mins agoIndia's best-ever boxing show
- 1 Hr agoWhere does India stand in the medal table?
- 1 Hr 6 Mins agoLet's revisit HISTORIC Saturday!
Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE Updates Day 11: It's the final day in Glasgow, and India still have three medal events left, besides hopes of the judo contingent adding to the country's tally. With 39 medals already in the bag, the Indian contingent will be aiming to sign off the 2026 Commonwealth Games on a memorable note—and perhaps even breach the 40-medal mark....Read More
Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE Updates Day 11: Ishroop Narang proceeds
Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE Updates Day 11: Ishroop Narang beats Scotland's Nicole Wood in Women's -78kg Elimination Round of 16 with a Yuko in Golden Score after a tense, scoreless contest to reach the quarterfinals.
Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE Updates Day 11: Track Cycling underway
Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE Updates Day 11: Disappointing news for India as Harshveer was eliminated in the Men's 40km Points Race Heat 1 with a -40 DNF. Dinesh will feature on Heat 2.
Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE Updates Day 11: Track Cycling underway
Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE Updates Day 11: Dinesh Kumar and Harshveer Singh Sekhon are in action in Men's 40km Points Race First Round
Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE Updates Day 11: What's the schedule for the day
Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE Updates Day 11: Here's the complete schedule for the day
2:09 PM: Track Cycling - Dinesh Kumar and Harshveer Singh Sekhon in in Men's 40km Points Race First Round
2:30 PM: Judo - Ishroop Narang vs Nicole Wood (Scotland) in Women's -78kg Elimination Round of 16
2:40 PM (Estimated): Judo - Avtar Singh vs Aristos Michael (Cyprus) in Men's -100kg Elimination Round of 16
3:00 PM (Estimated): Judo - Yash Ghanghas in Men's +100kg Elimination Round of 16
If India's judokas win, they will advance to further rounds, which will take place through the afternoon, and the semifinals start at 7:30 PM.
3:51 PM: Track Cycling - Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam in Men's 1000m Time Trial Final (Medal Event)
8:40 PM: Para Cycling - Lisha Das in Women's C4-C5 1000m Time Trial Final (Medal Event)
9:09 PM: Track Cycling - Dinesh Kumar and Harshveer Singh Sekhon in in Men's 40km Points Race Final (Medal Event, if they qualify)
1:30 AM: Closing Ceremony, and handover to Amdavad 2030
Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE Updates Day 11: What are the medal events for the day?
Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE Updates Day 11: There are three confirmed final events on Day 11 in Glasgow which will feature an Indian.
3:51 PM: Track Cycling - Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam in Men's 1000m Time Trial Final (Medal Event)
8:40 PM: Para Cycling - Lisha Das in Women's C4-C5 1000m Time Trial Final (Medal Event)
9:09 PM: Track Cycling - Dinesh Kumar and Harshveer Singh Sekhon in in Men's 40km Points Race Final (Medal Event, if they qualify)
In addition, there are three judokas who could make the final should they progress through the preliminary stages and the semifinals.
Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE Updates Day 11: And, a record show in para games too
Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE Updates Day 11: Despite limited sports, India has been phenomenal at this CWG. After weightlifting, judo and boxing, India scripted history in para-sports as well, winning seven medals -- 3 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze. The tally equals India's combined medal haul in para sports in CWG history.
Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE Updates Day 11: Best-ever show by judokas as well
Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE Updates Day 11: The singular bronze on Saturday came in Judo with Unnati Sharma finishing third in the women's 63kg event. That was India's fourth medal in the sport, adding to the country's best-ever Commonwealth Games campaign. The run included Harsh Singh (men's -60kg) and Asmita Dey (women's -48kg), who became India's first-ever Commonwealth Games judo gold medallists with twin titles on Friday, before Yamini Mourya added a silver in the women's -57kg category.
India will have a chance to add to that tally on the final day in Glasgow with Ishroop Narang (women's -78kg), Avtar Singh (men's -100kg) and Yash Ghangas (men's 100kg) all in medal contention.
Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE Updates Day 11: India's best-ever boxing show
Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE Updates Day 11: If India believed the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games represented the pinnacle of its boxing success—with seven medals, including three golds—Glasgow proved otherwise. Having assured themselves of 10 medals before the finals, the Indian contingent converted seven into gold while the remaining three turned silver, producing the country's greatest-ever boxing campaign at the Commonwealth Games. The women led the charge with a remarkable haul of five gold medals, while Sachin Siwach and Ankush Panghal completed the men's triumph by clinching their respective titles.
Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE Updates Day 11: Where does India stand in the medal table?
Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE Updates Day 11: After a 16-medal haul on Day 10, India now has 39 medals in total at the CWG 2026 -- 13 gold, 17 silver and 9 bronze. India stands fourth in the table after Australia (158), England (102) and Canada (59).
Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE Updates Day 11: Let's revisit HISTORIC Saturday!
Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE Updates Day 11: India had its best-ever day at the CWG 2026 on a sensational Saturday, winning 16 medals. Of the total, 10 came in boxing -- seven golds and three silver -- the best-ever performance by any nation in the sport in a single CWG edition. Gulveer Singh then had a historic 5000m run to become a double medallist, while India had two double podiums: 1-2 in the F57 shot put and 2-3 in the triple jump. There was also a bronze win, from Unnati Sharma, in Judo.
Here are the medal winners on Day 10:
Boxing - Sakshi Chaudhary wins GOLD in Women's 51kg
Boxing - Preeti Pawar wins GOLD in Women's 54kg
Boxing - Jaismine Lamboria wins GOLD in Women's 57kg
Boxing - Priya Ghanghas wins GOLD in Women's 60kg
Boxing - Arundhati Choudhary wins GOLD in Women's 70kg
Boxing - Sachin Siwach wins GOLD in Men's 60kg
Boxing - Ankush Panghal wins GOLD in Men's 80kg
Boxing - Lovlina Borgohain wins SILVER in Women's 75kg
Boxing - Jadumani Singh wins SILVER in Men's 55kg
Boxing - Narender Berwal wins SILVER in Men's 90+kg Final
Para Athletics - Soman Rana wins GOLD, Shubham Juyal wins SILVER in Men's F57 Shot Put
Athletics - Praveen Chithravel wins SILVER and Selva Prabhu Thirumaran wins BRONZE in Men's Triple Jump
Judo - Unnati Sharma wins BRONZE in women's -63kg
Athletics - Gulveer Singh wins BRONZE in Men's 5000m Final
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the final day of the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, where India will aim to finish on a memorable note. Stay tuned for more updates!