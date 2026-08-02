Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE Updates Day 11: Last day, one final push: India chase memorable CWG finish

Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE Updates Day 11: Here's the complete schedule for the day

2:09 PM: Track Cycling - Dinesh Kumar and Harshveer Singh Sekhon in in Men's 40km Points Race First Round

2:30 PM: Judo - Ishroop Narang vs Nicole Wood (Scotland) in Women's -78kg Elimination Round of 16

2:40 PM (Estimated): Judo - Avtar Singh vs Aristos Michael (Cyprus) in Men's -100kg Elimination Round of 16

3:00 PM (Estimated): Judo - Yash Ghanghas in Men's +100kg Elimination Round of 16

If India's judokas win, they will advance to further rounds, which will take place through the afternoon, and the semifinals start at 7:30 PM.

3:51 PM: Track Cycling - Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam in Men's 1000m Time Trial Final (Medal Event)

8:40 PM: Para Cycling - Lisha Das in Women's C4-C5 1000m Time Trial Final (Medal Event)

9:09 PM: Track Cycling - Dinesh Kumar and Harshveer Singh Sekhon in in Men's 40km Points Race Final (Medal Event, if they qualify)

1:30 AM: Closing Ceremony, and handover to Amdavad 2030