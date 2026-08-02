Meghalaya records 58% monsoon rainfall deficit, IMD raises concern

Meghalaya, celebrated globally for its rain-soaked landscapes and home to some of the wettest places on Earth, is experiencing one of its driest monsoon spells in recent years, recording a staggering 58% rainfall deficit during the core monsoon season, according to the latest data released by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The IMD has forecast normal to above-normal rainfall over Northeast India during August. (HT Photo)

Between June 1 and July 31, the state received only 681.5mm of rainfall against the seasonal normal of 1,626.2mm, placing Meghalaya in the IMD’s ‘Deficient’ rainfall category and triggering concerns over agriculture, drinking water supply and reservoir storage if the dry spell continues.

The situation worsened in July, traditionally one of the wettest months of the year, Meghalaya recorded just 3.4mm of rainfall against the normal 20.1mm— an 83% shortfall that falls under the ‘Large Deficient’ category.

The rainfall deficit has been widespread, with 10 of Meghalaya’s 11 districts receiving below-normal precipitation during the season.

West Jaiñtia Hills emerged as the worst-affected district with a 78% deficit, followed by West Khasi Hills (71%), West Garo Hills (69%), East Jaiñtia Hills (67%), North Garo Hills (64%), East Garo Hills (59%), South West Garo Hills (54%), East Khasi Hills (50%), South Garo Hills (50%) and Ri Bhoi (46%).

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South West Khasi Hills stood out as the lone exception, receiving 1,917.8mm of rainfall against a normal of 1,049.5mm, registering an 83% surplus and earning the IMD’s ‘Large Excess’ classification.

The sharp contrast between districts highlights the highly uneven spatial distribution of rainfall across the state this monsoon, with isolated heavy showers failing to compensate for prolonged dry spells over large parts of Meghalaya.

“The rainfall distribution this season has been highly uneven, with most districts recording substantial deficits despite sporadic heavy rainfall events in isolated pockets,” an IMD official said.

Experts say a prolonged rainfall deficit during the peak monsoon months could affect paddy cultivation, reduce stream flows, lower groundwater recharge and put pressure on drinking water sources if the trend persists.

“There are concerns over water availability and agriculture should the deficit continue over the coming weeks, although the monsoon season is far from over,” a senior weather official said.

The IMD has forecast normal to above-normal rainfall over Northeast India during August, raising the possibility that Meghalaya could recover part of the seasonal deficit before the southwest monsoon begins its withdrawal later this year.