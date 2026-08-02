Leading pharma company recalls eye drops in India after contamination scare | Full list of 10 products here

Sun Pharma, one of the largest companies for medicines globally, has recalled 10 of its eye drop products in India amid concerns of contamination. A copy of the confidential letter by Sun Pharma Distributors Limited on July 17 asks distributors not to sell the existing batches of these products, news agency ANI has reported. Company calls the withdrawal move “a precautionary measure”. (Representational Image/Gemini AI)

The “withdrawal of product” letter lists the following eye drops:

Depopred2ML

Brinolar (BKC Free)

Brinzotim Eye Drops 5ML BKC Free

Lotepred 5ML

Lotepred 1% Eye Drops SML

Lotepred LS 0.2%E/D5ML

Lotepred T

Nepalact OD Eye Drops 3ML

Nepalact-Z

Toba-F

Nepalact E/D 5ML. What Sun Pharma said “In this regard, you are requested to immediately cease billing of the above-mentioned product and provide us details of any stock currently held by you. Further, you are requested to send back to us any stocks of the product available with you as well as those received from any sources on priority,” says the letter, as per ANI.

It calls the move “a precautionary measure”.

A Sun Pharma spokesperson also told ANI, “Patient safety remains our highest priority. We have taken all necessary steps in the best interest of patients and in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements. Our teams are working diligently to restore the availability of these products so that patients continue to have access to these treatment options.”

The news agency quoted an unnamed expert as saying that many of these eye drops are prescribed for patients recovering from eye surgery or managing chronic conditions such as glaucoma, eye infections, allergies, and ocular inflammation. “Interruption of treatment can have significant consequences,” the experts said.

“In a country like India, where millions rely on eye drops every day, maintaining sterility during manufacturing is non-negotiable. Even suspected contamination at a manufacturing facility can pose a serious risk to patient safety, making immediate product recalls essential. Patients should not continue using a recalled product or discontinue treatment on their own, but should contact their ophthalmologist promptly so that an appropriate alternative can be prescribed, ensuring continuity of care while safeguarding vision,” the expert added, as per ANI.