Kerala rain fury leaves 8 dead; several missing as downpour triggers landslides, floods | Videos
In an update shared on X, Kerala CM V D Satheesan on Sunday confirmed eight fatalities, while eight individuals remain missing and 13 others sustained injuries.
Heavy rain wreaked havoc across Kerala on Saturday, killing several people and destroying dozens of homes, as authorities remained on high alert.
In an update shared on X (formerly Twitter), Kerala chief minister V D Satheesan on Sunday confirmed eight fatalities, while eight individuals remain missing and 13 others sustained injuries.
Visuals emerge from Kerala rains
The rains in Kerala triggered landslides, flooding low-lying areas, and causing widespread destruction.
Visuals emerging from Kerala show rivers and dams swelling following torrential rainfall. In one clip, fast-flowing water can be seen rushing through a water body as a bridge was destroyed.
At the same time, five shutters of the Malankara Dam, a part of the Muvattupuzha Valley Irrigation Project, were opened after heavy downpours.
In Kozhikode, video footage captured inundated roads with vehicles navigating the flooded streets while pedestrians were seen wading through the water.
Meanwhile, life in Kozhikode was severely impacted as waterlogging reportedly disrupted traffic and flooded several local shops.
Separate visuals of street waterlogging showed a truck driving through deeply submerged roads in Kannur.
Further footage showed the Aluva Shiva Temple inundated by floodwaters.
Also Read | CPI(M) leaders criticise Kerala CM over attending events during rain disaster
Houses destroyed in Kerala rains
According to the statement of Kerala CM Satheesan, the severe weather destroyed 27 houses entirely and partially damaged 196 others.
The officials evacuated 5,792 residents to 209 relief camps set up across affected regions.
The chief minister also assured assistance to families who lost relatives, homes, or livelihoods.
The CM said that despite the reduction in rainfall since the previous day, people should be vigilant, especially in the hilly areas.
"Communications continue with the Revenue Minister, Ministers responsible for the districts, and district administrations regarding the rain disaster in the state," he said.
'Flood has badly affected people': Local shop owner
Speaking to news agency ANI, a local shop owner said that the flood had affected people in Ranni. He added that many traders were unable to open their shops, and several even suffered losses worth lakhs of rupees.
"Running this pharmacy medical store here. The flood has badly affected people in Ranni. The water level rose suddenly yesterday, and within one and a half hours, the river overflowed," he said.
"Most traders were unable to open their shops, and many have suffered losses worth lakhs of rupees. They say they did not receive any compensation during previous floods and are deeply disappointed as the situation continues to repeat every year," the local shop owner added.
Also Read | Revenue Minister says Kerala prepared, situation under control despite rain havoc
Parts of Kerala received over 300 mm rainfall
The data from the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) highlighted the severity of the rains.
According to news agency PTI, the KSDMA on Sunday noted that the state received up to 320 mm of rainfall in some parts on Saturday. The highest rainfall of 320 mm was at the Ayyankunnu area of Kannur district.
Also Read | Several dead after heavy rain lashes parts of Kerala, landslides triggered
IMD alert for Kerala
The officials said that the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued an 'orange alert' for 12 districts in Kerala, warning of very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms on Sunday, reported PTI.
The alert was issued for the following districts:
- Alappuzha
- Kozhikode
- Idukki
- Wayanad
- Kannur
- Kottayam
- Pathanamthitta
- Palakkad
- Malappuram
- Thrissur
- Kasaragod
- Ernakulam
(with inputs from agencies)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnushka Awasthi
Anushka Awasthi is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she covers politics, geopolitics, and major national and international developments. She holds both a Bachelor's and a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), New Delhi. Passionate about India's political landscape, Anushka believes that politics shapes every aspect of society, from public policy to everyday life. This drives her to deliver timely, accurate, and researched news that helps readers make sense of everyday developments. Before joining Hindustan Times, Anushka worked with the Zee News English website, reporting extensively on Indian politics and international affairs. During her tenure, she also wrote a range of interviews and analytical stories, focusing on key political and international affairs events. Her reporting is driven by a strong interest in journalism and a dedication to balanced reporting. She strives to present news with clarity and context in the digital era. She aims to ensure that readers stay informed about issues that matter. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys planning her next travel adventure to various corners of India, reading classical books, and binging sitcoms. A coffee enthusiast, she is always on the lookout for new places and experiences.Read More