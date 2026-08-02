6 dead after heavy rain lashes parts of Kerala, landslides triggered

Six people died after heavy rain lashed several parts of Kerala on Saturday, triggering landslides, inundating low-lying areas, swelling rivers and dams. Searches for missing people are underway, with personnel from the National Disaster Response Force, Fire and Rescue Services, police, the Coast Guard and local administration participating in the rescue operations, the CMO said. (File Photo/PTI)

A statement from the chief minister’s office said four out of six deaths occurred in separate landslides in Idukki and Kottayam. Searches for six missing people are underway, with personnel from the National Disaster Response Force, Fire and Rescue Services, police, the Coast Guard and local administration participating in the rescue operations, the CMO said.

Chief minister VD Satheesan said 17 houses were destroyed and another 127 partial damaged.

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Officials identified the deceased in the Idukki landslide as 65-year-old Sumathi from Adoormala and 77-year-old Prabhakaran Nair from Vaikom in Kottayam district. In Kottayam, one of the deceased was identified as Josephine.