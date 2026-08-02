NAGPUR: Relentless monsoon rains wreaked havoc across Vidarbha over the last three days, claiming at least six lives, inundating villages, damaging standing kharif crops and crippling road connectivity in several districts. Swollen rivers, overflowing streams and flash floods triggered a series of tragic incidents, while rescue teams worked round the clock to evacuate stranded residents from flood-hit areas. 6 die amid rain havoc in Vidarbha, floods ravage villages, kharif fields

The worst tragedy unfolded in Yavatmal district, where a mother and her two daughters drowned after their car was swept away while crossing a flooded bridge on Friday. The victims were identified as Madhavi Avinash Khandare 40, Prachi Khandare, 17, and Sachi Khandare, 12. The lone survivor, Avinash Khandare, 45, who was driving the vehicle, managed to escape and is undergoing treatment at the Darwha Sub-District Hospital.

In Bhandara district, a 66-year-old man was swept away on Friday evening while attempting to cross a flooded stream at Manded village in Lakhandur tehsil following heavy rainfall. His identity was yet to be officially established. Another life was lost in Wardha district, where a lady school teacher B Naranje was swept away while crossing a rain-swollen nullah near Hinganghat on Thursday evening as she was returning home amid torrential rain. Following this, the district collector Vanmathi Chandrasekhar, ordered an official inquiry into the circumstances leading to the tragedy.

In Buldhana district, 85-year-old Saraswati Gotiram Palhade died after the wall of her house collapsed during incessant rain in Phulenagar area of Shegaon on Friday. Residents pulled her out from the debris, but she succumbed to her injuries before she could receive medical treatment.

Beyond the loss of lives, the relentless downpour has inflicted widespread damage on agriculture. Large stretches of newly sown kharif fields remained submerged, raising fears of significant crop losses for farmers across the region.

In the Vidarbha region, Gadchiroli emerged as one of the worst-affected districts, with overflowing rivers cutting off dozens of villages and disrupting road connectivity. At least 24 roads remained closed, while Bhamragarh tehsil alone recorded nearly 200 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours.

Vijayalaxmi Bidari, the divisional commissioner of Nagpur division, claimed that the district administration is doing its level best in rescuing and rehabilitating the flood affected people in the district. However, three children tragically drowned in the swollen Sati River in Khedegaon village, Kurkheda tehsil in Gadchiroli district on Saturday. The incident occurred around 12:30 PM, after a group of four local boys went into the river to bathe following their morning school session, she said. The deceased have been identified as Laxman S Dudhkanwar (7), Kunal Ramesh Dudhkanwar (5) and Mohit Hiwraj (11). The fourth boy, 13-year old Avish Vinod Amle, managed to survive by holding onto a nearby bush being rescued by local fishermen who were casting nets nearby.

In a major rescue operation, the district administration and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) evacuated three stranded residents from Kumbhi village using boats after floodwaters made roads impassable. In another large-scale operation, nearly 700 residents were rescued from flood-affected areas of Bhamragarh tehsil, Bidari further informed.

With rivers continuing to flow above danger levels and more rain forecast, the administration has appealed to people to avoid crossing submerged bridges and flooded roads, warning that even a small rise in water levels could prove fatal. Rescue teams remain on high alert as authorities closely monitor the evolving flood situation across Vidarbha.