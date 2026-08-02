Sukhu visits disaster-hit areas in Chamba

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday visited disaster-affected areas of Chamba district to take stock of the damage caused by heavy rains and landslides during the current monsoon season. Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday visited disaster-affected areas of Chamba district to take stock of the damage caused by heavy rains and landslides during the current monsoon season. (HT Photo)

During his visit, the CM inspected the affected areas on the ground and interacted with local residents to understand their concerns and difficulties.

The CM first visited Sheetla bridge and the Rana Mohalla area of Sultanpur, where significant damage has been reported during the ongoing monsoon. He met affected families, listened to their grievances and assured them that the state government would extend all possible assistance to help them overcome the difficulties caused by the disaster. He directed the officials to ensure that essential facilities are restored at the earliest and that damaged infrastructure and roads are repaired on priority.

Sukhu said that Chamba district had suffered considerable damage during last year’s monsoon as well, and the district again witnessed significant losses this year. He said the state government stands firmly with the disaster-affected families and was making every possible effort to provide them relief and assistance. He added that restoration of damaged infrastructure and roads was also being undertaken on priority.

Later, the CM inspected the under-construction heliport at Sultanpur, being constructed at an estimated cost of ₹12 crore. Once completed, it would give a boost to development in Chamba district and promote tourism in the region. He said the state government was making efforts to start helicopter services in Chamba district by the end of this year or the beginning of next year. The facility would improve air connectivity and provide further impetus to tourism and other developmental activities in the district.