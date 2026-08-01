Spider-Man Brand New Day India box office: Tom Holland film crosses ₹100 crore in 2 days; outpaces Dhurandhar, Avengers
Spider-Man: Brand New Day has crossed ₹100 crore at the Indian box office in 2 days, a feat only mega Indian films like Pathaan and Dhurandhar 2 have managed.
Spider-Man Brand New Day India box office collection: Spider-Man has beaten Shah Rukh Khan at the Indian box office. The newest superhero film starring Tom Holland, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, swung its way to a mammoth ₹109 crore net in India in just two days. This included a stellar Friday, when the film nearly touched ₹50 crore and saw no noticeable drop in earnings despite being a working day.
Spider-Man Brand New Day box office collection day 2
Tom Holland’s fourth solo outing as the friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man opened at ₹60 crore net in India, the best ever by a Hollywood film, breaking the mark set by Marvel’s tentpole Avengers: Endgame in 2019. On Friday, it added ₹49 crore net to the haul, taking its total to ₹109 crore in India alone. This two-day haul is more than most Indian films’ domestic start, including Dhurandhar, which managed ₹60 crore in its first two days, and Dunki, which earned less than ₹50 crore in 2 days.
Brand New Day is breaking the bank with its English version, which has contributed the most to its India haul, at ₹60 crore. The Hindi dub follows at ₹39 crore.
The film opened in India on July 30, a day earlier than the US. In North America, the film set a record even before its release, as it registered the highest box-office total from paid previews in history. Its $72 million haul broke Avengers: Endgame's record.
Spider-Man Brand New Day’s worldwide release
In North America, the film is expected to rake in around $250-260 million in its opening weekend, the second biggest opening for a Hollywood film ever. Due to its long opening weekend in many international markets, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is expected to cross the half-billion-dollar mark worldwide. More ambitious estimates even put its debut at $800 million.
All about the film
Part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Brand New Day stars Tom Holland as Spider-Man, aka Peter Parker, and also brings back Zendaya as MJ and Jacob Batalon as Ned. The film sees Peter Parker living entirely on his own as Spider-Man in a world that doesn't remember him. Amid the mounting pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him, Spider-Man comes across new dangers with the entrance of villains. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film also stars Sadie Sink, Mark Ruffalo, and Jon Bernthal in pivotal roles.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More