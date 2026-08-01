This TV star left acting for farming at his peak, but lost everything, faced abuse from recovery agents; now he...

Rajesh Kumar, best known for playing Rosesh Sarabhai in the beloved early-2000s sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, recently opened up about the financial hardships he faced after quitting acting to pursue farming full-time. The actor revealed that he had to sell his car and even endure abuse from credit card recovery agents after being unable to repay his debts. Rajesh Kumar spoke about losing everythig after quitting acting.

'Turned to farming and lost everything' Speaking to SCREEN about that phase of his life, Rajesh reflected on how his decision to leave acting and take up farming cost him his financial security at the age of 42. He said, “I think it was all part of God’s plan. What happened was that, at what many would call the peak of my career, I took a sabbatical from acting at the age of 42. I turned to farming, and I lost everything. Then I returned to acting in 2022. Those five years transformed me as a human being. I became more real, more grounded. I mean I came to understand the depths of suffering, how much pain a person can endure, how humiliating it feels when you have nothing left.”