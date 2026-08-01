Kangana Ranaut says 'protect our children from evil feminazi' after 15-year-old girl apologises for abusing PM Modi

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kangana posted a screenshot of the girl's apology and said in a note, “She is hardly 15, yeh khud bol rahi hai (she is herself admitting) she never posted anything against Modi ji in her whole life but that day her friends took her there and people instigated her to abuse, aao apne bachchon ko evil feminazi and demonic leftists se bachao (please save your children from evil feminazi and demonic leftists), we need to protect our children from them.”

Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has reacted after a girl booked for allegedly using abusive and objectionable language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi , during a protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on July 23, apologised for her remarks.

‘We as a community are failing somewhere’ She added, “Khud notice karo ek bhi scarf/burkha wali ne bhonda pradarshan nahi kiya (Notice yourself that no one wearing scarf/burkha were at the protests) but our daughters are easily manipulated aisa kyu (why is that)? We as a community are failing somewhere. We must introspect. We must protect our daughters.”

The FIR identifies the girl as 25 years old. However, in the apology video, she says she is "just 15 years old". HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video. In the video, the girl says, “I came under the influence of some people at the protest and said a lot of bad things against the Prime Minister. I am only 15 years old. Whatever I did was not worthy of forgiveness. I have said a lot of bad things. I apologise to the entire country. I am so ashamed. I can't even look at myself. Please forgive me.”

PM Modi's appeal for forgiveness The girl's apology came hours after PM Modi's latest Instagram video, where he appealed for restraint and forgiveness following abusive slogans at the protest. He said, “These are misguided children, and showing them the way is our duty; we will not be able to change circumstances by punishing them, making them run around the courts, or harassing them in society.”

Calling on the students to move on from the episode, Modi invited them to contribute to nation-building. “Children, come, let us move forward together for the country. Let us learn something new, let us learn even from mistakes... I live for you, I toil for your bright future, so come, let us together take the country forward,” he added.