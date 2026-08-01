Kangana Ranaut says 'protect our children from evil feminazi' after 15-year-old girl apologises for abusing PM Modi
In the apology video, the girl said that she came under the influence of some people at the protest and said bad things against the Prime Minister.
Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has reacted after a girl booked for allegedly using abusive and objectionable language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on July 23, apologised for her remarks.
What Kangana said
Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kangana posted a screenshot of the girl's apology and said in a note, “She is hardly 15, yeh khud bol rahi hai (she is herself admitting) she never posted anything against Modi ji in her whole life but that day her friends took her there and people instigated her to abuse, aao apne bachchon ko evil feminazi and demonic leftists se bachao (please save your children from evil feminazi and demonic leftists), we need to protect our children from them.”
‘We as a community are failing somewhere’
She added, “Khud notice karo ek bhi scarf/burkha wali ne bhonda pradarshan nahi kiya (Notice yourself that no one wearing scarf/burkha were at the protests) but our daughters are easily manipulated aisa kyu (why is that)? We as a community are failing somewhere. We must introspect. We must protect our daughters.”
The FIR identifies the girl as 25 years old. However, in the apology video, she says she is "just 15 years old". HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video. In the video, the girl says, “I came under the influence of some people at the protest and said a lot of bad things against the Prime Minister. I am only 15 years old. Whatever I did was not worthy of forgiveness. I have said a lot of bad things. I apologise to the entire country. I am so ashamed. I can't even look at myself. Please forgive me.”
PM Modi's appeal for forgiveness
The girl's apology came hours after PM Modi's latest Instagram video, where he appealed for restraint and forgiveness following abusive slogans at the protest. He said, “These are misguided children, and showing them the way is our duty; we will not be able to change circumstances by punishing them, making them run around the courts, or harassing them in society.”
Calling on the students to move on from the episode, Modi invited them to contribute to nation-building. “Children, come, let us move forward together for the country. Let us learn something new, let us learn even from mistakes... I live for you, I toil for your bright future, so come, let us together take the country forward,” he added.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
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