Salman Khan's authenticity connects to Gen-Z: Duo behind ‘Bhai Ke Dohe’ collection of the actor's tweets

Actor Salman Khan ’s tweets and Insta captions are a goldmine of quirk, wit and his signature style that the internet can’t help but be fascinated by. Be it his ‘It’s done bro' caption for Sonam Wangchuk, or his unique take on loneliness, or the latest, his heartfelt note for Sanjay Dutt aka Sanju Baba, the actor never fails to amaze with his signature writing style. You never know what the next tweet or Insta caption is going to be all about. And now, the wise words of Salman Khan are available as a collection in a book, all thanks to two students.

Indore-based Pratham Solanki, 21, and Pune-based Soham Bodke, 22, turned Salman’s tweets and Insta captions into a book named Bhai Ke Dohe, and released it last month. What started as a plan on a whim, suddenly became quite popular on social media and they are surprised by the response. “My plan was to make a book for myself not to sell it but when I put it on Story, there was a great response,” Pratham tells us.

Sharing the inspiration behind the book that chronicles the thoughts that Salman has put out in the virtual world, Pratham says, “Main bachpan se Salman sir ka fan hun, to isliye ye book ka idea aaya tha. Wo koi AI ya professional language use nahin karte. Wo apne mann ki baat jaise unke dil mein aati hai, waise hi likhte hain.” Soham adds, “That’s what sets him apart from other stars, and that is what us Gen-Z also loves, being real and authentic. Bhai is actually real.”