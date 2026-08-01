Salman Khan leaves Alliance contestants in shock with his entry, Sohail Khan breaks down and hugs him. Watch

In the promo released by the makers in the latest episode, Salman was seen entering the show for a brief while. His dashing entry through the yellow gate made everyone inside the house stand up in utter shock. He walked straight inside, and was seen giving Sohail a hug. Sohail looked emotional seeing Salman and hugged him tightly. Take a look:

Bollywood actor Sohail Khan is currently a contestant on the reality show Alliance. While his ex-wife, Seema Sajdeh , entered the show as a wildcard contestant, she has now been eliminated. Seema offered Sohail some important advice, urging him to stop being a pushover in the game. After a tough week, now Sohail's brother, star Salman Khan was seen entering the show to show support for him in the house.

Sohail opens up about sexual harassment Earlier on the show, Sohail had made an emotional confession. Sohail recalled being sexually harassed as a child and revealed that he did not tell anyone about the incident until he became an adult.

While speaking to Arslan Goni, Ruhee Dosani and Aly Goni, Sohail said he is strongly against ragging and has always told his children never to feel shy or embarrassed about speaking up if someone bullies them. He then revealed that he, too, had experienced sexual harassment when he was young.

Sohail said, "I was sexually harassed by somebody when I was young and I kept that within me for years. When I grew up and became an adult, I confided in my father. I told him, 'Daddy, this happened to me.' He said, 'Beta, tune itne saalon tak apne andar rakha isse (Son, you kept this inside you for so many years).' I said, 'I am so sorry, but I was so embarrassed to say it.' I was not at fault, but I felt ashamed. So I keep telling my children, no matter what happens, tell me everything."