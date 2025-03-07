Hrithik Roshan cheers for ex-wife Sussanne Khan, poses with her boyfriend Arslan Goni at Hyderabad event. See pics

Actor Hrithik Roshan and entrepreneur Sussanne Khan share a great rapport even 10 years after their divorce. And it was visible when Hrithik showed up to support his former wife as she expanded her interior design venture, The Charcoal Project, in Hyderabad. Also read: Hrithik Roshan-Sussanne Khan got divorced due to a misunderstanding? Rakesh Roshan says ‘she’s a member of the house’ Hrithik and Sussanne's son Hridhaan was also seen at the party.(Viral Bhayani)

Sussanne's boyfriend, Arslan Goni, was also part of the launch party.

Ex-ceptional camaraderie

Sussanne's interior and furniture brand, The Charcoal Project, recently opened its second retail gallery in Hyderabad following its successful reception in Mumbai. The launch was marked by a party, which was attended by several celebrities from Gauri Khan, Zoya Akhtar, Shalini Passi to Neelam Kothari. Her former husband Hrithik, along with his boyfriend Arslan also joined to support her.

Photos from the celebration have surfaced on social media, offering a glimpse into the intimate gathering. One snapshot, in particular, captures a heartwarming moment where Hrithik is beaming alongside Sussanne, their son Hridhaan, and her boyfriend Arslan Goni, as they pose together for a joyful photo.

In the photo, Hrithik exudes style, dressed in a white T-shirt paired with a denim jacket and blue jeans. Sussanne, meanwhile, is seen in a sleek black dress, while her boyfriend Arslan opted for an all-black ensemble.

About the couple

Hrithik and Sussanne tied the knot in 2000 after dating for four years. They share two sons, Hrehaan and Hridaan Roshan. While they separated 11 years ago in 2014, they still remain good friends. Both Sussanne and Hrithik have moved on in their lives.

Sussanne is now dating Arslan Goni, while Hrithik is in a relationship with Saba Azad. The four of them are often seen partying together and sharing photos on social media. They even went on a vacation together, ringing in the New Year in Dubai.

On the work front, Hrithik is busy with the shooting of Ayan Mukerji's spy thriller War 2. Also starring Jr NTR, the film is a part of Aditya Chopra's YRF Spy Universe, which also consists of Pathaan, the Tiger franchise, and the upcoming women-led film Alpha.