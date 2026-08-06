Dhanush urges students to prioritise Tamil over English: ‘Not knowing your mother tongue is shameful’

Addressing the students and teachers in Tamil, Dhanush recalled his school days and said, "When I was studying here, I was bad at English and couldn't speak it well. But I was fluent in Tamil. That has changed now. When I meet people today, eight out of ten people don't know how to read and write Tamil properly, but they are very good at English. That is a very disheartening situation."

Actor Dhanush recently returned to his alma mater, Thaai Sathya Matriculation School in Chennai, where he spoke about the growing importance given to English over regional languages. Recalling how he once struggled with English but was fluent in Tamil, the actor urged people to prioritise learning their mother tongue, particularly reading and writing it. He also said that being unable to speak or understand Tamil should not be seen as a matter of pride.

He then revealed how working on a French production made him realise how foreigners view the relationship between English and one's mother tongue, saying, "I did a film, a French production, and the shoots were in Belgium. When they asked me if I knew English, I said, 'Yes, I know,' and they were very surprised. Usually, people embarrass you for not knowing English, but they were surprised when I said yes. When I asked why, they responded, 'You should know your mother tongue well. English is a bonus, right?' That is how they perceive language."

Dhanush further urged the students to remain fluent in their mother tongue and said, "One should learn their mother tongue first. They should learn to read and write it first. Saying you don't know Tamil is not something to be proud of. Not knowing your mother tongue is actually shameful. Please give importance to your mother tongue. Please focus on Tamil as well."

Cinematographer A. Kumaran, who studied with Dhanush, shared that the actor decided to personally finance the project after learning about the school's need for better infrastructure. He also revealed that Dhanush plans to support the institution in the future by renovating its older buildings and adding new facilities. During the event, the actor also took a moment to honour his former teachers, seeking their blessings and touching their feet.